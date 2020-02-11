Wajah Tum Ho actress Sana Khan often grabs attention for the bold and sensuous pictures she posts on social media. But this time she is in news for a different yet shocking reason.

The ex Bigg Boss contestant has left everyone stunned after calling off her relationship with beau Melvin Louis.

Yes, you heard it right! The duo had been spotted together multiple times and gave glimpses of their adorable relation through posts and stories that they shared on social media. In fact, Melvin and Sana even collaborated for one of the dance videos that went viral soon after its release.

However, all was in vain as according to the latest reports, the couple has parted ways. One could also notice that Sana Khan has deleted photos of her ex from social media. Reports further suggest that Melvin had been cheating on the diva, which led to the actress taking the big step.

As if that was not enough, she reportedly even had mentioned about the split along with Melvin Louis' abusive behaviour towards her, which even led to violence at times, to her close ones.

Sana had also shared a cryptic post that made fans think that the post was meant for Melvin. She shared a picture where she is seen donning a stylish blacktop, which was crop and had netted sleeves that were puffy from the shoulder.

She complimented it with black leggings, a sideway pouch, and nude makeup. The caption of the post read, "Surround urself with positive n honest people". Check out the post below:

Sana had confessed her love for Melvin with her social media post. The actress also spoke about her feelings for Melvin in an interview to Spotboye.

"Everybody needs love. We're no different. Yes, I am in love with Melvin and the best part is we are on the same page in this relationship," she had said.

Melvin too had told the portal, "It's an endless affair with Sana. She is really special to me. I want all of her, all the time."

However, soon, all the pictures of Melvin with Sana were deleted from her page and Sana even unfollowed him on social media platforms. On being asked, Sana had said that it was all due to technical glitch.

But the latest we hear is that Melvin and Sana are trying their best to avoid coming face-to-face with each other. Sana and Melvin had invested in Street Ball League, a basketball tournament when they were happily in a relationship.

But ever since their break-up, Sana, who was a regular at the matches earlier, has stopped attending any. While all the other team members, coaches, ambassadors, and owners remain present, Sana has not attended any of the matches. But she makes sure to send gift hampers for the team.