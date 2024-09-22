Sana Khan has landed in some hot soup owing to her latest interview. The former Bigg Boss contestant sat down for an interaction with Rubina Dilaik on her chat show Kisine Bataya Nahi. Sana spoke about leaving showbiz to get into spirituality. She also spoke about how she had changed from a simple salwar kameez wearing girl to a girl wearing backless outfits and performing on stage.

Slams men allowing women to wear skimpy clothes

Sana also slammed men who 'allow' their wives to wear skimpy clothes. "Har insaan ko acha lagta hai ki uski biwi modest rahe, haina? Kai baar main aise mardo ko dekhti hoon toh mujhe ajeeb lagta hai ki tum kaise apni biwion ko aise chuntu-muntu kapde pehena kar bahar leke chale jate ho? And you feel proud about it, and you say 'My wife is looking so hot', and ek random ladka bhi aapki biwi ko bol raha hai ki she is looking so hot, especially jab wo chote kapde pehen rahi hai," she said.

(Every man likes his wife to be modest, isn't it? Sometimes I look at those men who like their wife to wear skimpy clothes and walk around. A random guy then tells your wife that she's looking hot, especially when she is wearing short clothes)

No self-respect?

"And you are proud of it? Like there has to be some kind of self-respect. You know she is your woman. You know in 2019, that was the time I knew, I am going to say bye to all this. That was the time I was doing something worse in my life, social media-wise. I used to think what people are seeing on my social media, I am not that person in real life. I used to wear certain kinds of clothes and dance. I thought I was misguiding youth," she further added.

Sana left showbiz and got married to husband Anas Saiyad in 2020. The couple welcomed their baby boy in In July 2023. Ever since quitting the entertainment industry, Sana has often spoken about embracing spirituality and surrendering oneself to God.