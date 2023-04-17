Former MLA Baba Siddiqui's annual Iftar party is one of the most talked-about events in tinsel town. Every year, a bunch of Bollywood celebrities get invited to the feast and they all arrive dressed up for the party. Last night, many popular faces were seen attending the Iftar party.

List of B'town celebs who graced their presence at Baba Siddiqui's Iftar party

Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Aayush Sharma- Arpita Khan, Pooja Hegde, Nargis Fakhri, Sajid Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Jaaved Jaaferi, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Huma Qureshi, Sana Khan, Mufti Anas Saiyad and Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and David Dhawan among others graced their presence.

Other celebs Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Jasmin Bhasin, Bharti Singh, Ramesh Taurani and Subash Ghai also put their fashion foot forward as they looked mesmerizingly beautiful as they glammed up for the Iftar night.

Sana Khan's husband gets trolled for dragging her pregnant wife

Former actor Sana Khan who left showbiz also attended the iftar night with her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad. Sana looked pretty in a shimmery black burkha, while her husband Mufti Anas wore a long black nawabi, white kurta and pyjama.

Sana, who is all set to embrace motherhood is taking all the precautions needed at this time. Her husband Anas has always been by her side. However, on Sunday night a video from the red carpet has gone viral, the clip shows Sana seemingly looking 'breathless' and her husband holds her hand as they walk past the paparazzi.

The video shows Sana saying, "Bhai mein itna nai chal payungi thak gaye mein." (I cant walk any more, I am tired).

As soon as the paparazzi's shared the video, ardent fans of Sana slammed the former actor's husband Anas and claimed that he was too hard and harsh on her pregnant wife for pulling and dragging.

A user mentioned, "Why is pulling her that fast in her condition."

Another user mentioned, "Let her breathe man."

While the third user dubbed Anas as "mean" he wrote, "Just casually filming an insecure man."

Take a look at the screenshots of the comments

Amidst all the backlash that Anas was facing, a user wrote, "It's not the way you think. She is pregnant and she is not feeling well that's why she and he is in hurry so that she can go inside take rest. What's wrong with you all people always judging and that too negative. I personally know both of them they are best for each other and they are happy. So relax."

Sana Khan reacts to video of her getting breathless

Sana Khan reacted to the viral 'weird' video of her being hurried by her husband Anas. She assured her fans that she is fine and also clarified the reason why her husband took her inside. In the end, she thanked fans for showing concern and care for her during pregnancy.

Sana Khan said, "This video just came to my notice. And I know it looks weird to all my lovely brothers and sisters and to me in fact. We lost contact with the driver and car once we came out n I was standing for longer than usual n started sweating n uncomfortable so he quickly wanted to get me in so I can sit n have water n some air. I was the one to tell him let's go in quick as we did t wanted to disturb the paps who were there clicking pics of all the guests. So just a request plz don't think otherwise. Thank you all once again for ur concern. Loads of love to everyone here."

Sana and Anas tied the knot in November 2020

For the unversed, Sana Khan who was seen on Bigg Boss 6, quit her acting career. She got married to Anas in November 2020. The couple is expecting their first child.