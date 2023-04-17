It's this time of the year again when stars come together under one roof and celebrate Iftar. On Sunday, former MLA Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan Siddique hosted their annual Iftar party at Taj Land's End in Bandra, Mumbai.

Who's who attended the bash

Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Aayush Sharma- Arpita Khan, Pooja Hegde, Nargis Fakhri, Sajid Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Jaaved Jaaferi, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Huma Qureshi, Sana Khan, Mufti Anas Saiyad and Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and David Dhawan among others graced their presence.

Other celebs Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Jasmin Bhasin, Bharti Singh, Ramesh Taurani and Subash Ghai also put their fashion foot forward as they looked mesmerising beautiful in traditional outfits.

For the unversed, Baba Siddique's Iftaar party has been a memorable affair over the years. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, who had a fallout in 2008, hugged each other and made up at Siddique's Iftaar party in 2013. Since the duo has since maintained a cordial relationship.

Who wore what

Salman Khan

Keeping up with the tradition alive, Salman Khan opted for a black pathani kurta he looked Salman looked handsome. The paparazzi greeted him by calling him 'bhaijaan'.

Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan was also spotted with her husband Zaid Darbar. She wore an ornate green anarkali suit and kept her hair tied. Zaid wore a white outfit. The couple is expecting their first child.

Shehnaaz Gill looked resplendent in gold and red along with their brother Shehbaz.

Pooja Hedge looked surreal and breathtakingly in black traditional.

Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad looked no less than a power couple. Sana looked pretty in a shimmery black burkha, while her husband Mufti Anas wore a long black nawabi, white kurta and pyjama.

Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit and Priyanka looked stunning as they held each other's hand on the red carpet.

Power couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra looked stunning as they posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet. Karan wore a green kurta with an off-white stole, with dhoti pants. While Tejasswi wore a blazer and pants.

Palak Tiwari who will be making her debut in Salman Khan-led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan wore a revealing traditional outfit, especially her low-neck grey blouse irked netizens.

GENZ star Rohit Saraf also attended iftar party.