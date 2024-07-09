Sana Khan has finally revealed the face of her son, Tariq Jamil to the world. As her little boy turned a year old, Sana and husband Mufti Anas Saiyad took Hajj pilgrimage. It was after the Holy visit that Sana showed the face of Tariq to the world. Ever since his birth, Sana had been quite protective of their son's privacy and hadn't shown his face to anyone.

Sana reveals Tariq's face

Now, as the duo took their son for his first Hajj, we all got to see the cute little Tariq Jamil. Social media has been pouring a lot of love and adulation on the little boy as he shows off his cute smile and naughty gimmicks in the video. Sana and Anas had welcomed their son back in July 5, 2023. Sana Khan had shocked everyone when she announced her decision of quit the industry and moving away from showbiz.

When Sana quit showbiz

The former Bigg Boss contestant had surprised everyone when she said that she wanted to serve humanity and not run after fame and wealth. Sana had added that one could die any moment and thus before death catches over, one should help those in need. The Jai Ho actress had also mentioned that the question of what would happen after death kept haunting her.

"I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my Showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator," Sana had written on social media. "All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in it," she further added.