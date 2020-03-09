Actress Sana Khan had shocked the industry when she broke up with dance choreographer Melvin Louis because of his alleged infidelity. She even claimed that Melvin has pregnated a minor and cheated several other women who are trying to muster courage to speak against him.

After Sana's explosive claims, Melvin recently leaked an audio clip on Instagram wherein Sana can be heared saying that she will have to humiliate him publicly. Sana did admit that the argument heard in the audio clip was real but said that it was being manipulated and shown in wrong context by Melvin in order to blackmail her.

"This is blackmailing... A lot of people felt that it was a phone conversation that was recorded but it was not. I was there standing right in front of him while I was breaking up with him...It went for two hours because he was still trying to console me and say, 'I love you' and all. He thought he's going to brainwash me but I was in no mood to take that s***," Sana Khan was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

She further added, "So I just told him that I am going to make all this things public and I am gonna make sure that people know what you have done to me. That is the line I am saying there."

Sana Khan accuses Melvin Louis of domestic violence

Not just that, Sana further levelled domestic violence allegations against Melvin. She said that Melvin used to hit her and that she's having pictures of her broken head and bruises on her face.

"This man hit me. I have these pictures of him hitting me, of my broken head and there are bruises on my face and I have still not posted those pictures. This guy was abusive, domestic violence was there and he's beaten me up. I was crying at that point of time. I got to know and I was like, 'I am gonna show the world who you are' and that's when he started recording," Sana said.

Will Sana take legal action against Melvin?

When Sana was asked if she was planning to take legal action against Melvin over domestic violence claims, she said, "It depends on how much he provoke me." But when she was further asked why she want to wait for provocation and take right steps, she said, "Yes, can think about it actually. I know the laws and I might take a legal action."

It remains to be seen if Sana will drag Melvin to court or not in the days to come.