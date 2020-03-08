Ever since Sana Khan and Melvin Louis have broken up, things have turned ugly and are now getting even more murkier. A few days ago, Sana, in her explosive interview to Bollywood Hungama, made shocking claims against Melvin saying that he pregnated a minor. She also said that Melvin has cheated several girls in the past and they have been trying to muster courage to speak out against the dance choreographer.

And while Sana has claimed that she will expose Melvin and bring forth his deeds, the choreographer has now released a sensational audio clip to prove his innocence.

In the audio clip, a girl, presumably Sana Khan, and a guy, presumably Melvin Louis, can be heard having an argument. "I have to humiliate you! The point is, to feel better, publicly!" the girl says. To this, the guy replies, "I am very sure that that is your intention" and the girl replies, "yeah, yeah, that is my intention."

The guy then asks, "Because you are wondering now what? Abhi how will I go and correct my image out there. Why have I left Melvin? Let me say that he is gone out there and he is cheated on me. Is that your plan?" The girl replies "Yeah, Yeah that is my plan?"

In his Instagram post, Melvin called himself a victim with a hashtag 'Men are victims too.' He also added if you listen to the full audio clip, you will shocked to the core.

He wrote,

"You mocked me !

You mocked my race and my skin color !

You mocked my family !

You mocked my most favourite people with disgusting allegations !

You did your best !

I hope you feel better now PUBLICLY !

#MenAreVictimsToo #YouAskedForIt #NotGuilty #BulaatiHaiMagarJaaneKaNahi .

.

.

.

P.S : For all those who didn't judge too quick or jump to make quick conclusions , I remember your names and you have my respect ! Thank you for not judging a book by its cover #LoveAndRespectToAll #PooraAudioNoteSunogeTohGirJaaoge #BasAbhiDoneZyadaDramaNahi"

Previously, Sana Khan had shared screenshots of a string of personal messages after Melvin shared a cryptic post on social media. Although Sana had been suspicious that Melvin was cheating on her since September last year, she still seems to harbour feelings for him.

Sana took to her Instagram Stories to share screenshots of some personal messages wherein a person told her about Melvin and the girl, who he is in contact with. In the message, the anonymous person did not disclose the other girl's name but shared how they both met and talked to each other on Whatsapp.