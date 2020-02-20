Former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan shocked everyone when she announced her split with choreographer Melvin Louis. She revealed on social media that her relationship with Melvin has ended on a bitter note and accused him of regularly cheating on her. And now Sana had made yet another shocking revelation about Melvin. She has claimed that Melvin pregnated a small girl.

"Sorry had to log out cos I couldn't stop getting emotional. And tears are not for him but the pain n humiliation I went through for someone not worth it. Thinking of those girls makes it even worse. Thank you all for your love n support. Their boyfriends cheated on them n left now I know why," Sana Khan wrote on Instagram.

She continued, "It's heartbreaking to know he's made one small girl pregnant. Took money from girls, flirted with students is that how a teacher should be? Scares me! And the list of all these so-called actors my foot. How proud their parents must be now. Characterless people That's why they all strugglers. Allah will teach u all a lesson that I will watch n I know it."

Sana shares screenshots of personal messages

Previously, Sana Khan had shared screenshots of a string of personal messages after Melvin shared a cryptic post on social media. Although Sana had been suspicious that Melvin was cheating on her since September last year, she still seems to harbour feelings for him.

Sana took to her Instagram Stories to share screenshots of some personal messages wherein a person told her about Melvin and the girl, who he is in contact with. In the message, the anonymous person did not disclose the other girl's name but shared how they both met and talked to each other on Whatsapp.

Melvin had also posted a cryptic post on his Instagram account which went viral on social media. In the post, Melvin can be seen wearing a t-shirt with a caption that reads: "Bulati hai magar jaaneka nahi (she calls... but don't go.)"

To which, Sana too shared a cryptic response. She shared a meme, which read: "Jo ladke status daal rahe hai 'bulati hai magar jaane ka nahi'... unko bata du sachai to ye hai... 'jaane ka hai per koi bulati hi nahi' (guys who are uploading statuses 'she calls but don't go'... the truth is 'they want to go but in real there is no one to call them)..."