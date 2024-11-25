Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led a 'Mera Samvidhan Mera Swabhiman' padyatra on Monday morning to celebrate National Constitution Day and honour the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

Constitution Day, celebrated annually on November 26, commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949.

This year's events sought to inspire youth to honour the Preamble and uphold the principles of democracy as envisioned by the Constitution's framers.

Organised by the Department of Youth Affairs through its autonomous body, 'Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat)', the event aimed to promote awareness of constitutional values among the youth of the country.

The march, which began at 8 A.M. from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle, concluded at 9:30 A.M. at the same location.4

It witnessed participation from Union Ministers, sports icons, and over 10,000 youth volunteers.

Prominent leaders, including Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, joined the march alongside renowned wrestler and BJP leader Yogeshwar Dutt and Indian weightlifting champion Mirabai Chanu.

Mandaviya praised the enthusiasm of the youth, stating, "As part of the National Constitution Day celebrations, more than 10,000 youths participated in this padyatra and took an oath of Prem Bal."

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country is advancing toward a 'Viksit Bharat.' By 2047, when India celebrates the centenary of its Independence, we will achieve this vision," he further continued.

The padyatra emphasised unity and commitment to the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution. The event also included an art exhibition showcasing the life and contributions of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and other members of the Constituent Assembly, a detailed timeline of India's constitutional journey, and an interactive Preamble wall encouraging citizens to engage with India's democratic values.

(With inputs from IANS)