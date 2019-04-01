Samsung launched the mid-range smartphone Galaxy A30 along with A50 and A10 series mobiles in March. It was available in black and blue models, and now the company is all set to bring the radiant crimson-hued A30 this week.

Official e-commerce partner Flipkart has confirmed the launch by hosting the Galaxy A30 Red webpage and the device is expected to be released on April 2. It will be offered in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 18,000.

The new Galaxy A30's rear-side cover looks gorgeous in the lava shade with black accents around the camera module. Even the fingerprint sensor is a tad darker and blends well, exuding a premium feel and makes it visually appealing than the other two black and blue models.

The new Galaxy A30 boasts top-notch photography hardware. It boasts dual camera of 16MP (F1.7) + 5MP (F2.2), including an Ultra Wide-angle lens.

Samsung phone sports an edge-to-edge 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U full HD+ display. With this, consumers will be assured to have an immersive experience, ideal for gaming, watching videos, multi-tasking and browsing. It also features a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the back.

It comes equipped with a powerful 4,000mAh battery and a 15W fast charging technology and the phone will come Exynos 7904 octa-core CPU, Android Pie OS, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage. It will be available in red, blue and black colours.

Key specifications of Samsun Galaxy A50, A30 and A10:

Models Galaxy A50 Galaxy A30 Galaxy A10 Display 6.4-inch Infinity-U full HD+ (1080x2340p) super AMOLED 6.4-inch Infinity-U full HD+ (1080x2340p) super AMOLED 6.2-inch Infinity-V HD+ (1520x720p) OS Android Pie Android Pie Android Pie Processor Samsung Exynos 9610 octa-core Samsung Exynos 7904 octa-core Samsung Exynos 7884 octa-core RAM + Storage 4GB RAM + 64 GB storage6GB RAM + 64GB storage Note: + expandable up to 512GB via microSD card 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Note: + expandable up to 512GB via microSD card 2GB RAM + 32GB storage Note: + expandable up to 512GB via microSD card Camera Main: 25MP AF (F1.7 aperture) + 5MP FF (F2.2 aperture) 8MP FF (F2.2 aperture)

Front : 25MP FF (F.2 aperture) Main: 16MP (F1.7) + 5MP (F2.2)

Front: 16P FF (F2.0) Main: 13MP (F1.9)

Front: 5MP (F2.0) Battery 4,000mAh -15W fast charging USB Type C charger 4,000mAh -15W fast charging USB Type C charger 3,400mAh Network 4G-LTE 4G-LTE 4G-LTe Add-ons Dual-SIM, face unlock, on-screen finger print sensor, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Samsung Pay, A-GPS Dual-SIM, face unlock, capacitive finger print sensor, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Samsung Pay, A-GPS Dual-SIM, face unlock, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Samsung Pay, A-GPS Colours White/Blue/Black Red/Blue/Black Red/Blue/Black Price 4GB RAM + 64 GB storage: Rs 19,990

6GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 22,990 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: 16,990 2GB RAM + 32GB storage: Rs 8,490

