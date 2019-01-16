After releasing the Android Pie-based One UI update to the Galaxy S9 (& S9+) and Galaxy Note9, Samsung is now focusing on the former flagship phone. The company has opened the open beta software testing for the Galaxy Note8 in select regions.

The company has officially released the notification on Samsung Members app inviting users to participate in the Galaxy Note8 Android Pie One UI beta testing. It is currently available with build version— N950FXXU5ZSA5—in India and South Korea, reported SamMobile, a community blog.

Samsung One UI: Key features you should know

For the uninitiated, the One UI completely different from Samsung Experience UI or the TouchWiz interface before that. The new One UI will have a fully redesigned interface with a decluttered screen and shows only the relevant information with each tap so that the user enjoys the essential feature one at a time.

Also, the Samsung One UI will offer content and features at customised height on the screen for ease of accessibility. It also features much-awaited Night Mode for a comfortable viewing experience in the low-light environment. With clear and intuitive visuals, users are assured of seamless interaction with the phone in pitch darkness.

In addition to Samsung's special features, One UI will come with Android Pie features including latest Google security patch, malware protection, digital wellness dashboard to curb addiction to smartphones, improved battery life with adaptive brightness and more.

Read more: Android Pie features you should know

Besides the Galaxy Note8, Samsung is also expected to bring Android Pie-based One UI to the Galaxy S8 and S8+. But, we are not sure if the company will offer the same One UI or old Magazine UX for the Galaxy A series.

