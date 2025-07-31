Samsung launches Galaxy Book4 Edge, bets big on AI: Starts at Rs 59,990

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Book4 Edge, positioned as a pivotal component of the Galaxy AI ecosystem, featuring on-device AI capabilities and the new Microsoft Copilot+ integration. Available at an introductory price of Rs 59,990, with a cashback offer of Rs 5,000 on major banks, the Galaxy Book4 Edge is accessible through Samsung's website, Flipkart.com, the Samsung Shop App, Samsung Experience Stores, and select retail outlets across India.

In terms of specs, the Book4 Edge boasts a 15-inch display with a refined finish, crafted from a variety of recycled materials, including plastics, glass, and aluminum. It also features a 1080p HD camera and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, ensuring users have access to the latest technology.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge retains its lightweight, ultra-portable form factor, making it ideal for users on the go. Its long-lasting battery, capable of lasting up to 27 hours, combined with top-tier hardware and AI-powered software features, delivers an immersive computing experience for work, play, and everything in between.

The Link to Windows feature enables users to mirror their smartphone screens on the PC, providing a unified user experience. Additionally, popular Galaxy AI features such as Chat Assist and Live Translate are now available on the PC, expanding the possibilities for real-time communication and productivity.

AI Integration and Performance

Engineered for the AI era, the Galaxy Book4 Edge is powered by the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor, delivering 45 TOPS of NPU performance for lightning-fast, on-device AI capabilities. It comes pre-loaded with Qualcomm's Adreno graphics, and when paired with Cocreator, users can turn sketches and text prompts into AI-generated artwork in seconds. Windows Studio Effects, powered by on-device AI, allows users to enhance video calls with filters, voice focus, eye contact correction, and background blur, bringing studio-quality collaboration to everyday meetings.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge is backed by Samsung Knox and offers multi-layer, defense-grade protection against threats, from hardware-level security to real-time monitoring. AI features like Recall operate locally on-device, giving users full control over what's stored. Privacy controls allow users to delete, filter, or manage their data easily, while Microsoft's cloud-based security provides added protection when needed.