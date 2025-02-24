US tech major Qualcomm launches advanced AI-powered Snapdragon X platform in India

US tech major Qualcomm on Monday said the new Snapdragon X platform will help expand the company's reach in India, offering advanced and affordable AI-powered computing to a new tier of consumers.

The company strengthened its Copilot+ PC leadership with the introduction of the Snapdragon X platform in India, a new tier that makes AI PCs accessible for everyone.

The new Snapdragon X platform delivers an impressive 45 Tera Operations per Second (TOPS) of AI performance. The launch of the first PC powered by Snapdragon X in India is bringing Copilot+ PC experiences to even more users by offering advanced on-device AI capabilities, incredible performance, and multi-day battery life to a broader audience, the company said in a statement.

"As AI becomes essential in daily life, we see a great chance to transform the PC industry," said Kedar Kondap, senior vice president and general manager, compute and gaming, Qualcomm.

"In India, the Snapdragon X platform will expand our reach, offering advanced AI-powered computing to a new tier of consumers, making it more affordable and accessible for all. This transformation will significantly boost productivity and user satisfaction," Kondap said.

Designed to empower the masses, the new era of PCs powered by Snapdragon X is poised to redefine the AI PC industry in India.

Devices powered by Snapdragon deliver premium experiences within a sleek, lightweight, and highly portable design, offering multi-day battery life and unparalleled performance for end users.

With an integrated power efficient GPU, Snapdragon X supports dynamic graphics ideal for creating presentations, web browsing, or streaming content, said the company.

According to Savi Soin, SVP and President, Qualcomm India, the Snapdragon X platform is set to revolutionise the accessibility of Copilot+ PCs in India.

"With Snapdragon X, we are not just continuing our legacy of innovation but also making advanced AI technology more accessible to everyone," he mentioned.

(With inputs from IANS)