Samsung, India's top consumer electronics brand, has officially kicked off sales for its latest foldable smartphones—Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and the new Galaxy Z Flip7 FE—along with the Galaxy Watch8 series. The devices are now available across offline retail outlets and major online platforms, including Samsung.com, Amazon, and Flipkart.
Samsung's seventh-gen foldables have already struck a chord with Indian consumers, amassing 210,000 pre-orders within the first 48 hours, nearly matching the Galaxy S25 series' debut numbers. This marks a new milestone in foldable phone adoption in India.
Galaxy Z Fold7 & Z Flip7: What's new?
The Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 are Samsung's thinnest and lightest foldables to date, enhanced with Galaxy AI for context-aware interactions and seamless productivity.
Z Fold7 now comes with a 200MP high-res camera, immersive dual displays, and features like Gemini Live, allowing users to interact with AI by simply sharing what's on their screen or camera.
Z Flip7 focuses on compact convenience with a larger FlexWindow, new real-time filters, and even a quirky Portrait Studio for pets.
Both models include Generative Edit, hands-free Gemini access, and robust performance upgrades.
Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7 & Flip7 FE: India pricing
Galaxy Z Fold7
- 12GB + 256GB: ₹1,74,999
- 12GB + 512GB: ₹1,86,999
- 16GB + 1TB: ₹2,16,999
Galaxy Z Flip7
- 12GB + 256GB: ₹1,09,999
- 12GB + 512GB: ₹1,21,999
Galaxy Z Flip7 FE
- 8GB + 128GB: ₹89,999
- 8GB + 256GB: ₹95,999
Galaxy Watch8 series
Samsung's Watch8 and Watch8 Classic introduce improved AI-powered health tracking and a refined ergonomic design. Highlights include:
- Antioxidant Index for tracking carotenoid levels in seconds.
- BioActive Sensor with real-time feedback on sleep, stress, and fitness.
- New Dynamic Lug system for better comfort and fit.
Galaxy Watch8 Series: India pricing
|Model
|Price
|Watch8 40mm BT
|₹32,999
|Watch8 40mm LTE
|₹36,999
|Watch8 44mm BT
|₹35,999
|Watch8 44mm LTE
|₹39,999
|Watch8 Classic 46mm BT
|₹46,999
|Watch8 Classic 46mm LTE
|₹50,999
Availability: All devices are available both online and offline. Launch offers include easy EMI plans, cashback on select bank cards, and upgrade bonuses.