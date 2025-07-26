Samsung, India's top consumer electronics brand, has officially kicked off sales for its latest foldable smartphones—Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and the new Galaxy Z Flip7 FE—along with the Galaxy Watch8 series. The devices are now available across offline retail outlets and major online platforms, including Samsung.com, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Samsung's seventh-gen foldables have already struck a chord with Indian consumers, amassing 210,000 pre-orders within the first 48 hours, nearly matching the Galaxy S25 series' debut numbers. This marks a new milestone in foldable phone adoption in India.

Galaxy Z Fold7 & Z Flip7: What's new?

The Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 are Samsung's thinnest and lightest foldables to date, enhanced with Galaxy AI for context-aware interactions and seamless productivity.

Z Fold7 now comes with a 200MP high-res camera, immersive dual displays, and features like Gemini Live, allowing users to interact with AI by simply sharing what's on their screen or camera.

Z Flip7 focuses on compact convenience with a larger FlexWindow, new real-time filters, and even a quirky Portrait Studio for pets.

Both models include Generative Edit, hands-free Gemini access, and robust performance upgrades.

Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7 & Flip7 FE: India pricing

Galaxy Z Fold7

12GB + 256GB: ₹1,74,999 12GB + 512GB: ₹1,86,999 16GB + 1TB: ₹2,16,999

Galaxy Z Flip7

12GB + 256GB: ₹1,09,999 12GB + 512GB: ₹1,21,999

Galaxy Z Flip7 FE

8GB + 128GB: ₹89,999 8GB + 256GB: ₹95,999

Galaxy Watch8 series

Samsung's Watch8 and Watch8 Classic introduce improved AI-powered health tracking and a refined ergonomic design. Highlights include:

Antioxidant Index for tracking carotenoid levels in seconds. BioActive Sensor with real-time feedback on sleep, stress, and fitness. New Dynamic Lug system for better comfort and fit.

Galaxy Watch8 Series: India pricing

Model Price Watch8 40mm BT ₹32,999 Watch8 40mm LTE ₹36,999 Watch8 44mm BT ₹35,999 Watch8 44mm LTE ₹39,999 Watch8 Classic 46mm BT ₹46,999 Watch8 Classic 46mm LTE ₹50,999

Availability: All devices are available both online and offline. Launch offers include easy EMI plans, cashback on select bank cards, and upgrade bonuses.