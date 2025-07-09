Samsung has finally pulled the wraps off its Galaxy Z Fold7, and if there's one message the company wants to send loud and clear, it's that foldables are no longer experimental. They're premium, performance-ready, and purposefully designed. With the Fold7, Samsung has made its most radical refinement to the Fold line yet: thinner, lighter, and yes—smarter in some ways.

Whether you're a power user, a multi-tasker, or simply someone looking for a true all-in-one device, the Galaxy Z Fold7 is poised to become the most complete foldable Samsung has ever built.

Design

One of the biggest and most immediately noticeable changes is in the form factor. The Galaxy Z Fold7 measures just 4.2mm when unfolded and 8.9mm when folded, making it Samsung's thinnest foldable ever. In the hand, this is a night-and-day difference from previous generations, especially the Fold6, which felt considerably chunkier at 239 grams. The Fold7 now weighs just 215 grams. This drop in weight, while retaining a solid and durable frame, is nothing short of impressive.

Despite its slim profile, the hinge mechanism feels reassuringly robust, opening and closing with the kind of confidence we now expect from Samsung's maturing foldable hardware. And that crease is no longer visible.

Display

The Fold7's cover display is now 6.5 inches, up from 6.2 inches on the Fold6, with a more bar phone-like aspect ratio that makes it easier to use one-handed. Typing, browsing, and taking quick calls will feel more natural—finally addressing one of the major criticisms of older Fold models.

Flip it open, and you're greeted with a large 8-inch main display, a jump from the 7.6-inch panel on the Fold6. Samsung hasn't done much on the bezels, which still outline the displays with uniformity.

Also worth noting: Samsung has ditched the under-display camera this time around in favor of a cleaner 10MP punch-hole camera. I believe, this has something to do with the slim profile.

Camera

This year, Samsung has closed the camera gap between the Fold and the Galaxy S Ultra line-up. The Galaxy Z Fold7 packs a 200MP main sensor, the same one used on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This is the upgrade fans have been waiting for—and it's a massive leap in both resolution and detail.

It's paired with a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto sensor, making the Fold7 a true flagship in the photography department, not just a productivity-first device.

What's missing? S Pen support

In a surprise move, Samsung has dropped S Pen support for the Fold7. Though the phone doesn't come with a stylus, it was a welcome move to support it in the Fold6. But support for S-Pen was dropped to accomodate the thin profile. Is it a worthy trade-off? Well.

Colours

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is available in three elegant shades:

Blue Shadow Silver Shadow Jet Black

All variants feature a matte finish that resists fingerprints and gives the Fold7 a premium tactile feel. In person, the Blue Shadow version stood out as a crowd favorite during our demo.

First impressions

Samsung isn't reinventing the foldable phone with the Fold7—it's perfecting it. Every improvement here is intentional: thinner profile, smarter cameras, lighter frame, more usable cover display.

If you've been on the fence about foldables, this might be the phone to tip the scales. For long-time Fold users, the Z Fold7 is the upgrade that finally makes the Fold feel mainstream.

With better portability, better cameras, and a display layout that finally makes practical sense, this might be the most "ready-for-primetime" foldable Samsung has ever made.