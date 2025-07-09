Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 launched: Thinnest, lightest, most powerful foldable yet

At the grand Unpacked 2025 event, Samsung launched its most advanced foldable smartphone to date, the Galaxy Z Fold7, blending the best of Galaxy design, AI innovation, and pro-grade camera features into a sleek, ultra-light form factor. Touted as the thinnest and lightest Galaxy Z Fold yet, the Fold7 delivers a full-screen immersive experience when unfolded, making it a productivity and creativity powerhouse.

With the debut of One UI 8 on Android 16, the Fold7 integrates AI-first experiences optimized for foldables, turning the device into a multimodal personal assistant capable of understanding text, voice, and visuals.

"Galaxy Z Fold7 combines Galaxy AI with powerful hardware to deliver our most advanced smartphone experience yet," said TM Roh, President and Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics. "This next chapter of foldables brings together design and engineering, with AI built specifically for the foldable form."

Design

At just 215 grams, the Galaxy Z Fold7 is lighter than even the Galaxy S25 Ultra and measures only 8.9mm thick when folded. Its 6.5-inch cover screen features a new 21:9 aspect ratio, while unfolding reveals an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that's 11% larger than the previous generation.

Fold7 is protected by Armor FlexHinge, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the cover display, titanium plate reinforcement and 50% thicker Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) on the main display and frame crafted with Advanced Armor Aluminum.

Under the hood, the Fold7 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, offering massive gains like 41% increase in NPU, 38% in CPU, and in 26% GPU performance compared to the previous generation Storage options include up to 1TB with 16GB RAM, and a 4,400mAh dual battery supports 50% charge in 30 minuteswith a 25W adapter.

Camera: First 200MP camera on a foldable

Bringing flagship photography to foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold7 boasts a 200MP wide-angle camera, supported by advanced AI imaging tools:

4x more detail, 44% brighter photos AI-powered ProVisual Engine for faster, sharper image processing Night Video with motion detection for clearer low-light footage 10-bit HDR video with deeper contrast and richer color 10MP 100° front camera on the main display for group selfies and wide shots

Software

The Fold7 is Samsung's first foldable to launch with One UI 8, introducing a context-aware, multimodal interface:

Gemini Live (enhanced) lets users show content via camera or screen share, then ask questions in real time Circle to Search provides instant gaming tips or info with a simple gesture Split View AI Results allow viewing AI-generated content side-by-side without losing context Drag & Drop AI for moving images/text across multi-window environments Writing and Drawing Assist turn ideas into polished visuals with minimal effort

Availability & Offers

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is available for pre-order starting July 9, with general availability beginning July 25. It comes in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet Black, and an online-exclusive Mint.

Launch benefits include: 6 months free access to Google AI Pro, 2TB of cloud storage, optional Samsung Care+ for accidental coverage and enrollment in the New Galaxy Club for early access to next-gen tech.