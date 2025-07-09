Samsung officially launched its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip7 and the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, expanding its foldables lineup with updated hardware and integrated AI capabilities.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 introduces several hardware refinements, including a larger cover display, a slimmer form factor, and a dual-camera setup. The company has also added deeper Galaxy AI integration, including multimodal features accessible directly via the cover screen.

"Galaxy Z Flip7 is proof that big intelligence can come in a small, pocket-sized form factor," said TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung's Device eXperience Division, during the unveiling.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 features a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow cover screen, its largest yet, now stretching edge-to-edge with Vision Booster technology and up to 2,600 nits peak brightness. The main display has also been expanded to a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of design, the Flip7 is now Samsung's thinnest flip-style foldable to date, measuring 13.7mm when folded and 6.5mm when unfolded, and weighs 188 grams. The frame is constructed with Armor Aluminum, while both front and back are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. A redesigned Armor FlexHinge contributes to improved durability and a slimmer profile.

The device is powered by Samsung's 3nm Exynos 2500 processor, paired with 12GB RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB. It houses a 4,300mAh dual-cell battery, the largest in the Flip series so far, with support for 25W wired charging, fast wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare.

For the first time in the Flip series, Samsung DeX is supported, allowing users to connect the phone to an external screen for a PC-like desktop experience.

On the rear, the Galaxy Z Flip7 includes a 50MP wide-angle main sensor with OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. A 10MP front-facing camera is embedded in the main display for selfies and video calls.

Samsung is positioning the Flip7 as a selfie-centric device, with features such as:

Real-Time Filters and a new Zoom Slider on the cover screen, Enhanced Nightography for low-light photography, 10-bit HDR video support, Dual Preview mode, and New creative options via Photo Assist's Portrait Studio, which adds stylized effects to images.

Running on Android 16 with One UI 8, the Flip7 brings expanded support for Samsung's Galaxy AI suite. AI tools like Gemini Live are now accessible directly from the FlexWindow, allowing users to search, set reminders, and access personal data like travel information and restaurant suggestions via voice commands.

Galaxy Z Flip7 FE

Alongside the flagship model, Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, a more accessible variant with slightly toned-down specifications. The Flip7 FE features a 6.7-inch main display, 3.4-inch cover screen, 50MP + 12MP dual rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. It is powered by an Exynos 2400 processor, comes with 8GB RAM, and storage options of 128GB or 256GB.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 will be available in Blue Shadow, Jet Black, and Coral Red, with an online-exclusive Mint variant. The Flip7 FE will be offered in Black and White.

Pre-orders for both models begin July 9, with general availability starting July 25 in select markets. Samsung is offering six months of Google AI Pro access and 2TB cloud storage with both models.

Samsung Care+ plans and New Galaxy Club membership options will also be available, offering extended protection and upgrade programs.