We are half way through 2025, which smartphone enthusiasts know is time for some interesting launches. Samsung and Apple have big announcements due, and there's a major teaser by the South Korean tech titan, which is bound to build some excitement among fans. This is for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung shared a video teaser showing a remarkably slim side profile of the foldable flagship, but it is the passing mention of the term "Ultra" that is interesting. If there's going to be a Galaxy Z Fold Ultra, it would mark the first time an ultra variant would be part of the Fold-series.

Regardless, the teaser confirms three things about the Galaxy Z Fold7 that it would be the thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable yet. Samsung is said to have focused on single-hand use for the new foldable while making it durable, suggesting a major overhaul compared to the Fold6.

"Samsung engineers and designers are refining each generation of the Galaxy Z series to be thinner, lighter and more durable than the last. This year, that journey reaches a new milestone. The newest Galaxy Z series is the thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable yet — meticulously crafted and built to last," the company said in a statement.

In terms of what's known about the features, rumour has it that the Galaxy Z Fold7 would measure just 9mm in folded state and 4.54mm in unfolded state. The camera bump will likely stand out, especially with the slimming down in effect.

Samsung hasn't confirmed the launch date of the Fold7, but it is expected to be within the next month - the usual annual upgrade cycle for the Fold-series. More details are likely to follow in form of teasers and rumours to keep up the anticipation for the new device.