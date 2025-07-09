Samsung is back with its stylish foldable, and the new Galaxy Z Flip 7. In a world where foldables are finally moving beyond the niche, the Flip 7 feels like a confident leap forward. We got our hands on the Flip 7 in the striking Blue Shadow colour, and here's our first impression of this flip phone.

Bigger Cover Screen, Slimmer Build

At first glance, the Flip 7's biggest (quite literally) upgrade is its 4.1-inch cover display—up from the 3.4 inches on the Flip 6. But it's not just the size that stands out. Samsung has finally eliminated those thick bezels, giving the cover screen a far more seamless, edge-to-edge look that enhances both usability and aesthetics.

This bigger outer screen means you can now do more without flipping open the device—from checking notifications and replying to texts, to using widgets, maps, or even the camera. It's clear Samsung wants the outer display to feel like a true second screen—and not just an always-on preview window.

When opened, you're greeted by a 6.9-inch main display, slightly larger than the Flip 6's 6.7-inch panel. The extra real estate is welcome, especially for media consumption and multitasking.

Samsung has shaved off some bulk here too. The Flip 7 is now just 6.5mm thick when unfolded, compared to the Flip 6's 6.9mm. That might sound like a small difference, but in hand, the Flip 7 feels noticeably more refined and balanced. But not as much as the Fold7, which is a remarkable upgrade in terms of design.

At 187 grams, it's light enough to carry all day, and the hinge feels tighter and sturdier—clearly built to survive thousands of flips without wear. There's a tactile satisfaction in opening and closing the Flip 7 that just never gets old.

Camera

Samsung is taking FlexCam seriously this year. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 features a new 50MP primary camera, a significant jump from the 12MP shooter on last year's Flip. This should bring improved detail, better low-light performance, and sharper 2x digital crop zoom thanks to the higher resolution sensor.

It's paired with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and you still get a 10MP front camera housed inside the main display for selfies and video calls.

With upgraded FlexCam features, users can prop the phone at various angles to shoot hands-free, from creative selfies to group shots and time-lapses. We'll be testing this soon.

Colours and surprise

While Blue Shadow is the hero colour we tested—and it's undeniably eye-catching—the Flip 7 also comes in Jet Black and a vibrant new Coral Red shade, which we are eager to try out. The matte finish across the lineup helps reduce fingerprints while adding a touch of elegance to the build.

Samsung continues to nail colour and material choices, giving the Flip 7 a youthful, fashionable edge without losing its tech appeal.

Final Thoughts

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 doesn't reinvent the foldable wheel.. What it does is refine nearly every pain point from its predecessor: the cover screen is larger and more usable, the body is slimmer and lighter, the cameras are better, and the overall experience feels far more mainstream-ready.

Of course, pricing will play a huge role in its adoption—but based on our first impressions, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 just got more stylish and cosmetic upgrades paired with internal ugprades can be strong USPs.