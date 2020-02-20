Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the latest premium offering in the company's niche foldable smartphone portfolio. The Galaxy Z Flip is the second folding smartphone after the Galaxy Fold with a new clamshell design. Interested buyers in India can finally order the Galaxy Z Flip and here are all the details.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is priced at Rs 1,09,999, which is lower than the Galaxy Fold's expensive Rs 1,64,999 price tag. The handset's early success in the U.S. is a good sign for the company after the first batch of the Galaxy Z Flip sold out online. Now, the foldable smartphone is making its way to India and it remains to be seen if Samsung can replicate its international success in the world's second-largest smartphone market.

Samsung is opening pre-booking for the Galaxy Z Flip on its official online store and select retail stores starting Friday, February 21. But those who order the handset via Samsung's e-shop will get a premium white glove delivery in select cities.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with accidental damage coverage, which includes one-time screen protection and 24x7 call center support. The free screen replacement is a nice bonus to have considering the foldable displays aren't cheap to fix.

The Galaxy Z Flip offers:

One year Samsung Care+ Protection to offer screen damage protection for both screens at a discounted fee 4 months of free YouTube premium subscription Up to 12 months no-cost EMI

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Key features