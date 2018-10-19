World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung has launched the flagship tablet Galaxy Tab S4 series in India.

Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S4 comes with premium build quality. It sports a massive 10.5-inch super AMOLED screen with 2560x1600p resolution, which guarantees a delightful viewing experience.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor with 4GB RAM, 64GB/256GB storage, which can be expandable up to 400GB via microSD. This feature will allow users to store a large number of media contents be it the still images or movies.

It also comes with a massive 7,300mAh cell, which ensures long battery life even when streaming videos on multimedia content services such as Amazon Prime Video or Infinix.

To further enhance the user experience, Samsung has incorporated four speakers tuned by AKG and Dolby Atmos immersive sound technology. With such top-end hardware, consumers will be able to hear crisper dialogue, enveloping sound fields, maximized loudness without distortion, and consistent playback volume in the Galaxy Tab S4.

The Galaxy Tab S4 also comes with two cameras—one, 13MP primary shooter with LED flash on the rear-side and another 5MP snapper, which also comes with companion sensors on the front to assist in identifying real device owner with Iris scanner feature.

Like the Galaxy Note9, the new Galaxy Tab S4 also comes with S Pen stylus in the retail package. The company claims the redesigned S Pen offers an authentic handwriting experience—it's perfect for drawing, taking notes, and other different forms of communication.

It also offers users a great way to express their creativity and communicate. They can take notes on the fly through the Screen-Off Memo feature, as well as navigate, translate and organize notes through Samsung Notes, and even send personalized texts through Samsung Live Message – all with the S Pen.

The Galaxy Tab S4 also supports DeX feature. Users, with the help of the display dock, can convert the tablet into a mini-computer via DeX. It will offer new adaptive user experience on a big screen with optimised look and behaviour of apps as per usage-preferences of the customer to provide a PC-like experience.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 will up against Apple's soon to be released iPad Pro (2018). The former can be purchased for Rs 57,900. It is available in black and grey colour options on Samsung Online Shop and leading offline retail stores. It will also be available on Amazon, an online exclusive partner from 20 October onward.

As part of promotional launch offer, Samsung is offering Rs 5000 cashback on HDFC Bank Credit Cards, and EMI on HDFC Bank Debit Cards and Consumer Durable Loans.

Galaxy Tab S4 customers on Jio 4G, are entitled to get instant cash back of Rs2,750 on recharging with Rs 198 or Rs299 plan. They would also get double data benefits on every recharge for the next 4 recharges, giving them the freedom to enjoy streaming cricket, music, video and much more.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S4:

Model Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Display 10.5-inch super AMOLED WQXA(2560x1600p) screen with 16:10 aspect Pixel density: 257 ppi (pixels per inch) OS Android 8.1 Oreo Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core GPU Adreno 504 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB/256GB, expandable up to 400GB via microSD card Camera Main: 13MP with LED flash

Front: 5MP snapper Battery 7,300mAh cell with the fast charging Network 4G-LTE (optional) Add-ons SIM (optional), Iris scanner, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac ; MIMO; dual-band:2.4GHz/5GHz), Type C 3.1 port, POGO Pin, Dimensions 249.3 x 164.3 x 7.1 mm Weight 483mm Colour Black and Gray Price Rs 57,900

