In an age where smartphone companies are innovating with folding designs, Samsung did something unusual with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which dared to go slim in defiance of current trends. The phone still managed to keep the premium-ness of a phone with a titanium shell, two capable cameras, and a battery that's just 3,900mAh.The device sure raises eyebrows—both in admiration and concern.

But is this the ideal phone for users tired of bricks in their pockets, or does it cut too many corners to keep its slim waistline? After a month of daily use, read on to know if the S25 Edge is worth all the hype.

Design & Build: Slim, stylish and... slippery?

Samsung claims the S25 Edge is its thinnest phone ever, and at just 5.8mm and 163g, it's hard to argue. Compared to the hefty S25 Ultra (218g), the Edge feels featherlight. The titanium finish adds a touch of class, but it also picks up fingerprint smudges easily.

There's a small caveat: the phone doesn't lie flat thanks to its protruding dual-camera bump—but this is easily fixable with a case. Build quality is premium, and despite its slim form, it feels sturdy enough for daily use. When we were just starting out, handling the phone required some extra care. It felt slippery at first, but continued using the phone without a case and finally adopted to the phone's structure.

Despite getting familiar with the design over the course of this review, it still felt impressive every single time. The camera module, however, is identical to the iPhone 16, and in that titanium finish, I had many curious onlookers wondering if it was actually an iPhone.

On practical front, the S25 Edge is quite premium, grabs eyeballs for its sleekness and maintains an effortless design - all while being handy and comfortable.

Display: Great, as usual

There were little to no doubts Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge's display. Samsung knows its panels and the 6.7-inch AMOLED panel is everything you can expect from a flagship. The colours are punchy, smooth frame rates, and touch response is excellent. From gaming to multimedia consumption, the S25 Edge is a delight. Thanks to that lightweight design, binge-watching and gaming marathons never posed a physical strain. But it's not without its own set of challenges, which are discussed below.

Performance: Snapdragon power, with a hot temper

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy delivers respectable performance. From multitasking to running AI features like Galaxy AI and Google Gemini, the S25 Edge keeps up effortlessly.

That said, heat buildup is noticeable under load. While light gaming is fine, heavy titles make the device warm quickly—definitely a concern for mobile gamers. This is where slimming down the phone didn't probably leave much room for heat dissipation. But if you can look past that, there's much to like in the S25 Edge.

The Multimodal AI Agent, Now Bar and Google Gemini integration is done quite well, despite being new features. But there's a lot of potential in this space if Samsung develops it right for actual use-cases.

Camera: Two is enough? Surprisingly, yes

Instead of the usual triple-lens setup, the Edge offers a 200MP wide and 12MP ultrawide camera. There's no dedicated telephoto lens, but AI-powered 10x zoom does an impressive job compensating.

Photos are sharp, colors are rich, and portraits (even of pets) come out beautifully. The camera bump is large, but performance largely justifies it.

Samsung skipped the telephoto lens, which sounds like a big deal, but you'll learn to live without it. Check out some camera samples below:

Battery Life: The trade-off that stings

With only a 3,900mAh battery, the S25 Edge falls short of its siblings—the Ultra packs 5,000mAh, and even the S25 Plus holds 4,900mAh. You'll get through most of the day with average use, but don't expect 30+ hours like on the flagships.

In streaming tests, YouTube drained about 5% every 30 minutes. Power users will want to charge before bedtime, or enable battery saver. So if battery's one thing that you're looking for in your next phone, consider the S25 Plus, which is everything the S25 Edge is, but with a bigger battery and some compromises of its own especially on the camera front.

Verdict: Light on weight, not quite on compromise

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a niche device that will appeal to users who want something stylish, light, and premium—but without the bulk of modern flagships.

It's perfect for casual users, frequent travelers, or those tired of carrying "tech bricks." But gamers, power users, and heavy multitaskers may feel restricted by its small battery and warming issues.

If design and portability matter more to you than all-day battery or high-end gaming, this is arguably Samsung's most refreshing release in years. But quite an expensive one at that, costing Rs 1,09,999 for the base model with 256GB storage and Rs 1,21,999 for the 512GB variant. Tell us what you think.