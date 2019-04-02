Leading global smartphone-maker Samsung officially announced to launch the world's first commercial 5G phone Galaxy S10 variant in the April first week.

Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G will be made available first in the company's home market South Korea. The pre-order service is slated to kick off on April 5 and hit stores on April 15.

It is said to come in two configurations—8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage for 1.39 million Won (approx. $1,223/€1,092/Rs 84,705) and 1.55 million Won (approx. $1,363/€1,217/Rs 94,455), respectively. Considering the Apple iPhone XS and XS Max, the Galaxy S10+5G price looks modest.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G has a pretty much similar design language as the S10, but one key difference is that it has a bigger 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED with 19:9 aspect ratio and one extra camera on the back.

It comes packed with quad-camera module on the back, one 12 MP wide-angle, 16 MP ultra-wide angle and a 12 MP telephoto sensor and Time-of-Flight snapper with laser autofocus and LED flash. On the front, it packs 10MP Dual Pixel shooter with 3D Depth sensor.

Also, the Galaxy S10 5G boasts dedicated Neural Processing Unit to help get a perfect shot, as well as six total cameras including the 3D Depth Camera. It accurately provides depth information by measuring the length of time for a light signal to bounce off subjects to deliver bokeh effects with Live focus video, measure objects with Quick Measure, the company claims.

The Galaxy S10 5G comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage, Android Pie-based One UI and a 4,500mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage. Like previous years, Samsung is offering Galaxy S10 series in Exynos 9820 processor in select markets including India, but rest of the features will be the same as the Snapdragon 855 variant.

Another most interesting batter feature shared by all Galaxy S10 series models is the PowerShare. It offers reverse charge capability, meaning if your friend owns a phone with wireless charging capability, but is run out of power, he/she can place it on your fully charged Galaxy S10 series phone to power up the former. It can even charge a smartwatch provided it has WPC Qi wireless charging certification.

All the audiophiles will be happy to note that all the three Galaxy S10 series come with 3.5mm jack, making it one of the very few in the market to such feature in a flagship phone.

With 5G capability, Galaxy S10 series owners can enjoy peak internet speed up to 5Gbps to 10 Gbps that means 4K resolution multimedia contents with sizes 8GB or more can be downloaded in just seconds.

"With speeds up to roughly 20 times faster than 4G networks, consumers on a 5G network can download a full season of a TV show in minutes, play graphics-rich cloud games, stream 4K video with virtually no lag and enjoy enhanced VR and AR experiences. Additionally, 5G will unite more than 1 million devices per square kilometre transforming how consumers live, communicate and work by connecting not only smartphones but vehicles, factories, offices and cities as well," Samsung said.

After South Korea, Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy S10 5G in the US in late April via Verizon first for a limited period and will be later released to Sprint, AT&T, and T-Mobile and later in Europe.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy S10 5G: