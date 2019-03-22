World's biggest smartphone-maker Samsung unveiled an array of Galaxy S10 series models—Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+ and Galaxy S10 5G in February. The first three models are already available in the market and now, it's the turn of the ultra top-end mobile to hit stores.

Samsung is slated to be released the Galaxy S10 5G model first in the company's home market South Korea on April 5, reported the local daily Korea Herald. It can be noted that the device's price is still a mystery and also, the company will be not be taking pre-orders, instead, it is bringing straight to the store shelves early next month.

Samsung Mobile Press

If rumours are to be believed, the Galaxy S10 5G will come cheap and for obvious reasons, will be cost around 1.5 million Won (approx. $1,328/€1,167/ Rs 91,194). Considering the Apple iPhone XS and XS Max, the Galaxy S10 5G price looks modest.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G has a pretty much similar design language as the S10, but one key difference is that it has a bigger 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED with 19:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung phone houses quad-camera one the back, one 12 MP wide-angle, 16 MP ultra-wide angle and a 12 MP telephoto sensor and Time-of-Flight snapper with laser autofocus and LED flash. On the front, it packs 10MP Dual Pixel shooter with a 3D Depth sensor.

The Galaxy S10 5G comes with Android Pie-based One UI, 8GB RAM, 256GB and a 4,500mAh battery. Like previous years, Samsung is offering Galaxy S10 series in Exynos 9820 processor in select markets including India, but rest of the features will be the same as the Snapdragon 855 variant.

Another most interesting batter feature shared by all Galaxy S10 series models is the PowerShare. It offers reverse charge capability, meaning if your friend owns a phone with wireless charging capability, but is run out of power, he/she can place it on your fully charged Galaxy S10 series phone to power up the former. It can even charge a smartwatch provided it has WPC Qi wireless charging certification.

Samsung Mobile Press

All the audiophiles will be happy to note that all the three Galaxy S10 series come with 3.5mm jack, making it one of the very few in the market to such feature in a flagship phone.

After South Korea, Samsung is expected to bring Galaxy S10 5G in the US in late April via Verizon first for a limited period and will be later released to Sprint, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

With 5G support, the Galaxy S10 5G owners will be able to enjoy around 1Gbps (minimum) and 10Gbps or more speeds.

In India, if the local governments show urgency in embracing 5G technology, they should start planning for auctioning 5G-compatible spectrum bands soon and if things go as planned, we might expect commercial telecom service providers bring 5G service to India around 2020 if not early.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy S10 5G: