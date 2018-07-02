Consumer electronics major Samsung unveiled mid-range phone Galaxy On6 in India on Monday.

The new Galaxy On6 is the company's first-ever 'Galaxy On' series phone to boast super AMOLED screen and also the Infinity Display with 18:9 aspect ratio similar to the ultra top-end Galaxy S and Note series. With such screen specifications, users are guaranteed to have delightful cinematic viewing experience.

Another notable aspect of the 5.6-inch Samsung phone is its front-camera. It comes with a wide-angle 8MP sensor with dedicated LED flash, which is very beneficial while capturing selfies under low-light conditions. The Galaxy On6 also features 13MP rear-side camera with LED flash and HD video recording ability.

Samsung phone also boasts new 'Chat Over Video' feature that promises an uninterrupted and uncompromised viewing experience while chatting. Additionally, Galaxy On6 comes with My Galaxy Video, which offers users curated video content including music, full-length Hindi movies from Samsung's multimedia content service providers.

It comes with Samsung's proprietary Exynos 7870 octa-core backed by 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (with expansion up to 256GB via microSD card), Android Oreo software and a 3,000mAh battery, which is sufficient to keep the phone running for a whole under mixed usage.

Samsung Galaxy On6 price and availability:

The Galaxy On6 will come in two colour options—black and blue— priced at Rs 14,990. It will be exclusively available on Flipkart and official Samsung e-store from July 5 onward.

As part of the promotional launch campaign, Flipkart is offering cashback via exchange deals, mobile protection plan for additional Rs. 49 and no cost EMI options starting at Rs 1,610.

Additionally, prospective Galaxy On6 owners with Reliance Jio connection are entitled to receive a instant cashback worth Rs. 2,750 in their MyJio account on recharging with Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 packs. They can also claim Double Data benefit on the first four recharges of Rs. 198 and above.

Galaxy On6 vs competition:

The new Samsung phone will be fighting the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 series, Honor 7X, recently released Moto G6 series and Tecno Camon iClick, among others.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy On6 (2018):

Model Galaxy On6 Screen 5.6-inch super AMOLED HD+ (1480x720p) Infinity Display with 2.5D curved glass OS Android Oreo Processor 1.6GHz Samsung Exynos 7870 octa-core CPU GPU Mali T830 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB, + expandable up to 256GB Camera Main: 13MP with LED flash, full HD video recording Front: 8MP with dedicated LED flash Battery 3,000mAh Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, Type 2.0 USB port Dimensions 149.3x 70.2 x 8.2 mm Weight 153g Colours Black/Blue Price Rs 14,990

