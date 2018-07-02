As hinted in the last week's teaser, OnePlus pulled the wraps off the new OnePlus 6 Red edition and will be available across global regions later this month.

The new Crimson-hued OnePlus 6 looks stunning and visually appealing. It boasts amber-like effect created through expert craftsmanship and material design, the company claims.

To attain the perfect red colour, OnePlus said it used a never-done-before technique, which utilizes optical coating, evaporative film, and six panels of glass. An added anti-reflective layer was incorporated to allow more light to reach the bottom layers of glass before being reflected off the device, creating a sense of depth. A translucent orange layer intermix with the red base layer to achieve a radiant glossy red, unique to OnePlus.

OnePlus has also given quite a good attention to detail in terms of other aspects of the devices including the metallic red shimmer coupled with the red, mirror-like fingerprint sensor that elegantly contrasts with the silver camera lens accent.

"We believe power and attitude can be both elegant and humble, and we have strived to achieve this with the OnePlus 6 Red Edition. We worked to avoid an overly bright red colour while still capturing a sense of self-confidence and positivity. Achieving the amber-like effect took several months to refine and perfect," Pete Lau, CEO and Founder, OnePlus, said in a statement.

Except for the scarlet shade, the design language and the internal hardware will remain same as the other OnePlus 6 variants.

OnePlus 6 flaunts a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio. It features Apple iPhone X-like notch on top of the display, which houses a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

On the rear side, OnePlus 6 sports a glass cover on top of the metallic shell with the special coating on top to sustain accidental water splashes and also the mild rains.

It features rear dual-camera 16MP+20MP with an F1.7 aperture in the centre and a fingerprint sensor below it for easy access to the finger to unlock screen and also act as a shutter button to take a selfie.

Other stipulated specifications include 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1, a 3,300mAh battery with new Dash Charge technology and support Bluetooth v5.0, NFC (Near Field Communication) and other standard connectivity features.

Prior to the Red edition announcement, OnePlus 6 was available in four colours—Mirror black, Midnight black, Silk white and Marvel Avengers edition with a smoothly textured shell (not available anymore).

OnePlus 6 Red edition price and availability:

The company has confirmed that the new OnePlus 6 Red (with 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage) will be available for Rs 39,999 in India from July 16 onward

Key specifications of OnePlus 6:

Model OnePlus 6 Display 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Aspect ratio: 19:9

Support: sRGB, DCI-P3, Adaptive Mode, Reading Mode, Night Mode, Always-on Display, Lift Up Display OS Android Oreo-based OxygenOS Processor 10nm class 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU GPU Adreno 630 RAM 6GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB Camera Main: 16MP with Sony IMX519 sensor, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilisation, CDAF (Contrast Detection Auto Focus), F1.7 aperture + 20MP with Sony IMX376K, F1.7 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) with dual-LED flash, Portrait, Pro mode, Panorama, HDR, HQ, Dynamic, Denoise, Clear Image, RAW image

Front: 16MP with Sony IMX371 sensor, 1.0µm pixel size, Fixed focus, F2.0 aperture, Portrait, HDR, Screen flash, smile capture, face beauty Video 4K video at 30/60 fps

1080p video at 30/60 fps

720p resolution at 30 fps

Super Slow Motion:

1080p video at 240fps, 720p video at 480 fps

Time-lapse

Video editor Battery 3,300mAh (non-removable) with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Dual-SIM slots (Type: Nano + Nano), Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac: dual-band: 2/4G/5GHz; 2x2 MIMO), Type C USB v2.0, NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/GLONASS, Haptic vibration motor, RGB LED notification light, Alert slider, bottom-facing speaker, 2-microphone with noise cancellation, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, 3.5mm audio jack, nano coating for protection against water splashes Dimensions 155.7x75.4x7.75 mm Weight 177g Colours Mirror Black/ Midnight Black/ Silk White/ Marvel Avengers Price 6GB RAM+64GB: Rs 34,999

8GB RAM+128GB: Rs 39,999

Silk White -8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 39,999

Midnight Black—8GB RAM+256GB storage: Rs 43,999

Red- 8GB RAM+128GB storage: Rs 39,999

Marvel Avengers edition with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 44,999

