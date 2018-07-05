Samsung's new mid-range smartphone Galaxy On6 is finally available for purchase in India. Prospective buyers can get their hands on the feature-rich Android phone on Flipkart and Samsung e-store for Rs 14,990.

As part of the promotional launch campaign, Samsung is offering cash back via exchange deals, mobile protection plan for additional Rs. 49 and no cost EMI options starting at Rs 1,610 on Flipkart.

Additionally, prospective Galaxy On6 customers with Jio subscription can claim instant cash back worth Rs. 2,750 in their MyJio account on recharging with Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 packs. They can also claim Double Data benefit on the first four recharges of Rs. 198 and above.

For the uninitiated, the new Galaxy On6 is the Samsung's first ever 'Galaxy On' series phone to boast super AMOLED screen and also the Infinity Display design with 18:9 aspect ratio identical to the ultra high-end Galaxy S and Note series. With such screen specifications, users are guaranteed to have delightful cinematic viewing experience.

Another notable aspect of the 5.6-inch Samsung phone is its front-camera. It comes with a wide-angle 8MP sensor with dedicated LED flash, which is very beneficial while capturing selfies under low-light conditions. The Galaxy On6 also features 13MP rear-side camera with LED flash and HD video recording ability.

Samsung phone also boasts a new 'Chat Over Video' feature that promises an uninterrupted and uncompromised viewing experience while chatting. Additionally, Galaxy On6 comes with My Galaxy Video, which offers users curated video content including music, full-length Hindi movies from Samsung's multimedia content service providers.

It comes with Samsung's proprietary Exynos 7870 octa-core backed by 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (with expansion up to 256GB via microSD card), Android Oreo software and a 3,000mAh battery, which is sufficient to keep the phone running for a whole under mixed usage.

Galaxy On6 vs competition:

The new Samsung phone will be up against popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 series, Honor 7X, recently released Moto G6 series and Tecno Camon iClick, among others.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy On6 (2018):