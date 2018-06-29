It's been barely a day since Samsung announced to induct new member to its premium Galaxy family, which is most likely to be the Galaxy Note9 on August 9 in the New York City. Now, the specs of the very same device have surfaced online, killing the suspense of what to expect at the Unpacked 2018 event.

Prominent Russian tech blogger Eldar Murtazin claiming to have got their hands on the unreleased Galaxy Note9 and has revealed that the Android flagship will have minor design change over its predecessor. But, Samsung is said to have enhanced the sunlight readability on device's super AMOLED display. Another improvement is that the fingerprint sensor has been translocated below the camera module for easy access to the finger and also it avoids users accidentally touching the camera lens, which was one of the major grievances in the Galaxy Note8, where it had biometric sensor right beside the camera lens.

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

As far as the processor is concerned, Murtazin without revealing the chipset series confirmed that the Exynos-powered Galaxy Note9, which are bound for global markets including Russia and India, is blazingly fast. Rest assured, it will set a new benchmark in performance among Android phones. Even the Snapdragon 845-powered model bound for US, China and South Korea is also expected to on par with the Exynos series.

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

It is believed that Samsung Galaxy Note9 base variant will be offered in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. And for select markets, the company intends to retail 8GB RAM+256GB and 8GB RAM+512GB models, but later in the year.

Samsung is also said to have incorporated improved ISOCELL technology for Galaxy Note9's camera, in addition to enhanced Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and variable aperture (F1.5-F2.4) to capture high-quality pictures in low-light.

Also, the company is upgrading the battery capacity to 4,000mah, 700mAh (21-percent) more than its predecessor, which will be enough to last a one and half day under mixed usage.

Last but not the least, the price of the Galaxy Note9 is expected to be expensive. Its base variant is said to cost a minimum of RR 70,000 (approx. $1,114/€958/Rs 76,497).

Most of the specifications and even the price revealed by Murtazin are in line with previous reports and we expect more details particularly MP count of cameras and screen size and other features are expected to surface online as each day gets closer to August 9 launch date.

Samsung Mobile Press Invite

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Samsung.