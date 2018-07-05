Last week, Samsung announced they will be hosting 'Galaxy Unpacked 2018' event in New York on August 9. The company, without revealing the name of the product, posted a close-up shot of the S Pen, hinting that the Galaxy Note8 successor will make its debut.

The teaser also suggested that S Pen will get a major upgrade and many critics believed, it's tip would get more sensitive to touch and thereby the company would add more capabilities to functions like scribbling notes and editing multi-media content on the phone.

Now, the Samsung device understood to be the Galaxy Note9 has been spotted on Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing, revealing that the accessory titled Stylus Pen aka S Pen has received a Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) certification of its own. This suggests it will have wireless communication features.

Recent reports indicated S Pen will allow users to change music tracks (forward and back) and also set volume tone (up and down). If this turns out to be true, the Galaxy Note series, which is already considered as one of most versatile mobile series in the market, will certainly become the ultimate big-screen phone.

Samsung Galaxy Note9: All you need to know

Reliable reports have suggested that Samsung will not succumb to the market trend to offer Galaxy Note9 with an Apple iPhone X-like display; it will stick with the Galaxy Note8's Infinity Display design but will increase the real estate of the screen by trimming the top and bottom bezels.

Galaxy Note9 is said to flaunt a 6.4-inch Quad WHD super AMOLED screen with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and more than 85% screen-to-body ratio. The company has also enhanced the sunlight readability on the device's super AMOLED display.

Depending on the region of sale, the Galaxy Note9 will be offered in two chipset variants. Devices-bound for US, China and South Korea will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor.

On the other hand, Samsung phones headed towards India and Russia, among other global markets will house an Exynos-based processor.

Rest assured, both the Galaxy Note9 will offer the same level of performance and would set a new benchmark in performance among Android phones.

Another much-needed improvement coming in the Galaxy Note9 is that the fingerprint sensor has been trans-located below the camera module for a more convenient access. Moreover, it prevents the user from accidentally touching the camera lens, which was one of the major grievances in the Galaxy Note8 which had the biometric sensor right beside the camera lens.

Samsung is also said to have improved ISOCELL technology for Galaxy Note9's camera, in addition to enhanced Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and variable aperture (F1.5-F2.4) to capture high-quality pictures in low-light.

Another big improvement is that the company is upgrading the battery capacity to 4,000mAh, 700mAh (21 percent) more than its predecessor, which will be enough to last a day and a half under mixed usage.

Word on the street is that the Samsung Galaxy Note9 base variant will be offered in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. And for select markets, the company intends to retail 8GB RAM+256GB and 8GB RAM+512GB models, but later in the year.

