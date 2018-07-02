Samsung last week released the Galaxy Unpacked 2018 episode 2 teaser hinting at the imminent launch of the Galaxy Note9 and what's astonishing was that the prop used in the promotional clip was S Pen and not the flagship phablet.

Many were surprised by the move and started wondering what Samsung would could have improved in the Stylus, other than increasing the touch sensitivity and adding brush stroke options. Now, the cat is out the bag, courtesy popular Twitter Spy, Ice Universe.

Citing reliable sources, the tipster claims that Samsung for the first time ever has incorporated Bluetooth module inside the S-Pen and this apparently can be used to trigger the camera shutter to capture group photo from a far distance. Also, S-Pen is said to have the capability to control music tracks (back and forward) and volume.

S Pen is been one of the main reasons why Galaxy Note series is the most versatile mobile devices in the market. It brings so much value added to the phone such as natural brush stroke features, S Memo, GIF animations with Smart Select, Air Command functions, Magnify and Translate.

If the tipped details turn out to be true, Galaxy Note9 will set a new benchmark in the smartphone industry.

Samsung Galaxy Note9: What we know so far

Galaxy Note9 will come with a major upgrade over its predecessor Galaxy Note8 both in terms of design and internal hardware, as per recent reports.

Though other Android phone-makers have succumbed to the market trend to offer their products with Apple iPhone X-like display, Samsung has decided to stick its original Infinity Display design and enhanced it for the Galaxy Note9 with thinner bezels in the top and bottom.

The Galaxy Note9 SPen can be used to control long-range self-timer, control music playback, because it is a Bluetooth device, it will do something unrelated to the pen. pic.twitter.com/WPS83xUskq — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 1, 2018

Samsung Galaxy Note9 is expected to sport a 6.4-inch Quad WQHD (Wide Quad High Definition) super AMOLED screen with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and more than 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. The company has also improved the sunlight readability on device's super AMOLED display. Another improvement is that the fingerprint sensor has been trans-located below the camera module for easy access. It also avoids users accidentally touching the camera lens, which was one of the major grievances in the Galaxy Note8, where it had biometric sensor right beside the camera lens.

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

Like previous times, Samsung, depending on the region of sale, will offer two chipset variants. US, China and South Korea-bound Galaxy Note9 will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor. On the other hand, Samsung phones with the Exynos-based processor will head to India and Russia among other countries. Rest assured, both the Galaxy Note9 will offer the same level of performance, that would set a new benchmark in performance among Android phones.

Samsung is also said to have improved ISOCELL technology for Galaxy Note9's camera, in addition to enhanced Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and variable aperture (F1.5-F2.4) to capture high-quality pictures in low-light.

Furthermore, the company is upgrading the battery capacity to 4,000mah, 700mAh (21 percent) more than its predecessor, which will be enough to last a one and half day under mixed usage.

Rumours are rife that the Samsung Galaxy Note9 base variant will be offered in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. And for select markets, the company intends to retail 8GB RAM+256GB and 8GB RAM+512GB models, but later in the year.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 is slated to make its official debut in New York City on August 9, 2018.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Samsung.