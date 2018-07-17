Samsung is only a few days away from officially unveiling the next flagship, Galaxy Note 9, but the company's CEO DJ Koh couldn't keep a lid on the big secret until then. Ahead of the August 9 reveal, Koh was spotted using the unreleased Galaxy Note 9 in public and got photographed while doing so.

Koh was attending a media conference when he flashed the new flagship, and it was natural for one or two sets of eyes to pick up the cue. The eagle-eyed SamMobile team photographed Koh with the all-new Galaxy Note 9 and was able to make some observations that are in line with the previous rumours.

According to the report, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 appears to have a different camera housing than the one we've seen on the Galaxy Note 8. To be precise, Samsung has relocated the fingerprint scanner and it will now appear below the camera module. Currently, the fingerprint scanner is located next to the camera module in the Galaxy Note 8.

This is the only major change spotted in the Galaxy Note 9 as per the latest leak. Koh was photographed while using the Galaxy Note 9's S-Pen, but most of the area was covered by his hand so nothing substantial came out of it. An earlier leak about the S-Pen revealed that the stylus would get Bluetooth support with a wide range of integrated features.

The report also pointed out that the bottom bezel at the front of the device is going to be slightly thinner, but the Galaxy Note 9 will be almost identical to its predecessor. This might seem disappointing for fans who had been expecting some latest innovations in the new flagship.

Based on the rumours so far, the Galaxy Note 9 is to come with a 6.3-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 845 chipset or Exynos 9810 depending on the market, 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, dual 12MP cameras with OIS and variable aperture on the back and an 8MP selfie snapper.

Some reports also hinted at a high-end variant with 512GB storage, but it would remain exclusive to China and South Korea markets. Finally, the flagship will have a large 4,000mAh battery that will easily last a day and a half. The latest leak clarifies one thing about an earlier rumour that the Galaxy Note 9 would come equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. This is no longer the case.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is going to be launched at the company's "Unpacked" event on August 9. The event is being held in New York City, but fans around the world will be able to watch the unveiling live through Samsung's social media channels. Stay tuned for updates.