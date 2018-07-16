With just less than a month left before the official launch of the Galaxy Note9, price details of the Android flagship phablet have surfaced online.

Polish technology blog Spiders Web is claiming that the upcoming Galaxy Note9 will cost PZ4300 (approx. $1,164/€997/Rs 79,846) almost same as its predecessor. It is expected to put for pre-order on the launch day (9 August) and hit stores on August 24 with black, blue and purple colour options. It will come with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM, the report added.

The release timeline seems plausible, as the company has been following it for other products too including the Galaxy S series. Over a couple of years, Samsung has managed to reduce the gap between launch and availability from one month to three or two weeks.

Samsung Galaxy Note9: All you need to know

Reliable reports have indicated that Samsung will improve upon the Galaxy Note8's Infinity Display design for the Galaxy Note9, by trimming the top and bottom bezels to make the display panel wider and offer enhanced viewing experience.

It is said to sport a slightly larger 6.4-inch Wide Quad High Definition (WQHD) screen with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and comes with more than 85% screen-to-body ratio. The company has also enhanced the sunlight readability on device's super AMOLED display.

Another much-needed improvement coming in the Galaxy Note9 is that the fingerprint sensor has been trans-located below the camera module for easy access to the finger and also it avoids users accidentally touching the camera lens, which was one of the major grievances in the Galaxy Note8, where it had biometric sensor right beside the camera lens.

As per the official teaser, Samsung phablet will be coming with most advanced S Pen to date in the Galaxy Note series. Recent FCC filing has hinted that the stylus will have Bluetooth modem of its own and will be able to control music tracks and volume, also several other functionalities, in addition to note-taking capabilities.

Like previous years, the Galaxy Note9, depending on the region of sale, will be offered in two chipset variants. Devices-bound for US, China and South Korea-bound Galaxy Note9 will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor.

On the other hand, Samsung phones headed towards India and Russia, among other global markets will house an Exynos-based processor Rest assured, both the Galaxy Note9 will offer the same level of performance and would set a new benchmark in performance among Android phones. Both the models will come with Android Oreo software with a guarantee of getting of Android P, later in the year.

Samsung is also said to have improved ISOCELL technology for Galaxy Note9's camera, in addition to enhanced Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and variable aperture (F1.5-F2.4) to capture high-quality pictures in low-light.

Another big improvement is that the company is upgrading the battery capacity to 4,000mah, 700mAh (21-percent) more than its predecessor, which will be enough to last a one and half day under mixed usage.

Word on the street is that the Samsung, in addition to Galaxy Note9 base variant (6GB RAM and 128GB storage), plans to bring top-end mode with 8GB RAM+256GB and 8GB RAM+512GB models in select markets, but later in the year.

