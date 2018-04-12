2018 has so far been an exciting year for smartphone enthusiasts as they have witnessed some of the best flagship launches to date. From Samsung Galaxy S9 series to Huawei P20 duo, the excitement doesn't end here. Apple, Google, and Samsung are prepping for major releases later this year and new information about one of the premium smartphones is keeping fans on the edge.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2018, but it is not expected to be launched until August this year. While the release of Galaxy S9 maxed users' expectations, the Galaxy Note 9 seems to have some worthy upgrades in store.

According to a Chinese mobile tipster called Ice Universe—with a decent track record for accurate leaks—Galaxy Note 9 is expected to come with a bigger battery, possibly a 4,000mAh or 3,840mAh unit. In both cases, the Galaxy Note 9 will be a major step up from Galaxy Note 8, which had a 3,300mAh battery under the hood.

Another leak on Weibo revealed that the Galaxy Note 9 could also feature a larger display than its predecessor. If true, the upcoming phablet flagship could have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 18:5:9 aspect ratio and 2K resolution.

The Galaxy Note 9 is expected to follow the same design strategy as the Galaxy S9 duo, which some might find disappointing. As Ice Universe noted, the Galaxy Note 9 could borrow more than just the design from Galaxy S9, and use the same Snapdragon 845 chipset and S9+'s dual cameras. But that's the strategy Samsung has followed all this while and fans can keep their expectations in check.

But some rumors have pointed out a major improvement in the Galaxy Note 9 – the introduction of in-display fingerprint scanner instead of a rear-mounted biometric sensor. However, Samsung could give the feature a miss if the technology is not perfected in time for mass production.

What to expect from Galaxy Note 9?

SlashGear has some well-educated guesses on what fans can expect from the Galaxy Note 9. According to the report, following are the features of the upcoming phablet:

Display: 6.4/6.3-inch 2K Super AMOLED display Processor: Snapdragon 845/ Exynos 9820/9810 RAM: 6GB Storage: 64GB, 256GB Rear camera: Dual 12MP sensors (wide-angle + telephoto) Front camera: 8MP f/1.7 aperture sensor Battery: 4,000mAh or 3850mAh Add-ons: IP68 water and dust resistant, fingerprint scanner, improved S Pen, quick charging, wireless charging, Iris scanner and Android Oreo/ P out-of-the-box.

Stay tuned for updates.