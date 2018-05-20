Before Samsung could officially unveil the Galaxy J4, A Ukrainian e-commerce site has listed the Android mid-range phone, revealing the price and specifications details.

As per the listing on Comfy, the Galaxy J4 sports a 5.5-inch super AMOLED screen and comes with a sturdy shell on the back with a metallic finish. Under-the-hood, it is said to house Samsung's proprietary 1.4GHz Exynos 7570 processor, 3,000mAh battery, 13MP rear primary camera, 5MP shooter on the front, dual-SIM slots and 4G-LTE (Cat. 4) support.

The Galaxy J4 will also be offered in different RAM + storage options. It will be available in 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage. Its prices will start at UAH 4,799 (Ukrainian Hryvnia), roughly Rs 12,489 and come in black, silver and gold colour options.

Rumours are rife that the Galaxy J4 might debut in India along with top-end model Galaxy J6 in India next week. Samsung is hosting a product launch event in Mumbai on May 21.

As per latest reports, the Galaxy J6 will sport a 5.8-inch AMOLED screen probably with full HD+ 2160x1080p) resolution.

Under-the-hood, it will come with Samsung's proprietary Exynos 7870 octa-core processor, which can clock CPU speed up to 1.6GHz. It will be backed by Android Oreo software with Experience UI on top it, dual-SIM slots, 4G LTE support (Cat.4) and a 3000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it is expected to come with a 13MP camera on the back and an 8MP front snapper.

The company is expected to release the device with several RAM+storage configurations. It is expected to be made available in 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB inbuilt memory.

Stay tuned.