Earlier in the year, reports had emerged that Samsung, in a bid to put a stop to the steady growth of Xiaomi in emerging markets, would introduce four Galaxy S9-inspired budget Galaxy J series phones. Now, specifications of a couple of rumored Android phones have surfaced online hinting that the launch is just around the corner.

Popular community blog SamMobile has got hold of spec-sheet of the Galaxy J4 and J7 models. As per the listing, both the devices will have the same design language and will come with Infinity Display having 18:9 aspect ratio similar to flagship phones. With such type of widescreen, users are guaranteed of the cinematic viewing experience. However, Galaxy J series phones differ in terms of screen-size and internal hardware.

The upcoming Galaxy J7 will come with 5.8-inch AMOLED screen, 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 octa-core processor, Android Oreo software, 13MP camera on the back, an 8MP front snapper, dual-SIM slots, 4G LTE support (Cat.4) and a 3,000mAh battery.

Depending on the region of sale, it will be made available in different RAM+storage configurations. It is expected to make available in 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB inbuilt memory.

Exclusive: Here are the Galaxy J4 and Galaxy J6 specifications https://t.co/RKKEMBeqrW — SamMobile (@SamMobiles) May 11, 2018

On the other hand, the Galaxy J4 is a low-end model. It is said to feature a smaller 5.5-inch HD screen, 1.4GHz Exynos 7570 processor, 3,000mAh battery, 13MP rear primary camera, 5MP shooter on the front, dual-SIM slots, and 4G-LTE (Cat. 4) support.

Like the J6, the J4 will also be offered in different RAM + storage options. It will be available in 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage.

Considering the recent full-fledged specification leak, it looks like we don't have to wait long. Samsung usually retails Galaxy J series in emerging markets and is expected to release first in India, where it is facing a stiff challenge from Xiaomi with its Redmi series phones.

