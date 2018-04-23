In April 2017, Samsung launched a selfie-centric smartphone called Galaxy C7 Pro in India for Rs 27,990 but a few months later, the smartphone received its first price cut bring its cost to Rs 24,900. Now, the Galaxy C7 Pro is in for another price cut of Rs 2,500, bringing down its cost to Rs 22,400.

The phone is already seen listed with the new price tag on Amazon.in and it will be made available on the units purchased offline as well, according to Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom who first reported the price cut on its official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Flipkart is yet to change the price on its website.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro specifications

The Galaxy C7 Pro is available in Navy Blue and Gold color options and comes with a 5.7-inch full HD (1920x1080p) Super AMOLED display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHx along with Adreno 506 GPU. The handset packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Targeted at the selfie-loving crowd, the Galaxy C7 Pro comes with a 16MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture and a 16MP camera on the back. Both the cameras can record full HD videos at 30fps.

Other specifications include a fingerprint sensor which is embedded in the physical home button at the front, Android 7.0 Nougat-based Samsung Experience UI, USB Type-C connectivity and a 3,300 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

The Galaxy C7 Pro also comes with Samsung's Always-On display and supports SamsungPay.

Is the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro worth buying at the new price?

Despite the price cut, the Galaxy C7 Pro still seems a bit overpriced. There are several other smartphones available in the market right now which offer bigger displays (6-inch and more) with the new 18:9 aspect ratio. The recently launched Oppo F7 and Vivo V9 offer an iPhone X-like bezel-less design and are priced at Rs 21,990 and Rs 22,990 respectively.

Also, there are better-equipped offerings which are priced significantly lower than the Galaxy C7 Pro. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro offers dual rear cameras, a 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080p) display, an upgraded Snapdragon 636 SoC and a 20MP selfie camera at Rs 13,999. The Galaxy C7 Pro is for those who want to buy a Samsung smartphone just for the brand value, otherwise, there are many better alternatives available at the same price and lower.