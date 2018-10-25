Samsung's recently unveiled camera flagship phone Galaxy A9 (2018) is expected to make its debut in India next month.

The South Korean company has already released the new Galaxy A9 (2018) in Malaysia and in China as A9s series. Now, it is planning to host a local launch event in India on November 4, reported 91 Mobiles citing reliable sources.

With Diwali (aka Deepavali) festive season slated to kick off early November, Samsung, which is facing stiff competition from Xiaomi and OnePlus, will be keen to introduce the Galaxy A9. It is touted be the world's first phone with quad rear-camera setup, that is capable of capturing crisp photos even in the dark.

With Diwali being the festival of lights, most people spend time bursting crackers in the night. This will definitely find traction among the youth who are active on social media sites.

For the uninitiated, the Galaxy A9's rear camera module houses a 24MP main shooter with F1.7 aperture, a 10MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, an ultra-wide 8MP snapper with 120-degree Field Of View (FOV) and 5MP depth sensor with F2.2 aperture.

It also boasts 2x Optical Zoom for detailed close-up shots of the subject even from far away. With an ultra wide lens and scene optimizer, users can capture more details of the scene in the photo compared to rival brands. It also boasts Artificial Intelligence (AI) Scene Recognition, which identifies the subject and adjusts settings to get the best photo within microseconds.

With Depth Lens, users can manually manage the photos' depth of field and focus on the subject for stunning, professional looking images. And with F1.7 aperture, the Galaxy A9's 24MP main camera can capture clear and bright images in both bright and low light conditions, Samsung claims.

On the front, it houses equally impressive 24MP camera with F2.0 aperture, which is decent enough to get good selfies even in low light conditions.

Other stipulated features of Samsung Galaxy A9 include 6.3-inch full HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor, 6GB/8GB storage, Android Oreo OS and comes with a 3,800mAh battery, which is sufficient for the phone to last more than a day easily under mixed usage.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018):

Model Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Display 6.3-inch full HD+ super AMOLED screen with 2220x1080p resolution OS Android Oreo Processor 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core CPU (2.2Ghz Kryo 260 quad-core + 1.8GHz Kryo 260 quad-core) GPU Adreno 512 RAM + Storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB

8GB RAM + 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB Rear Camera Main Camera: 24MP with Auto Focus, F1.7 aperture

Telephoto: 10 MP with 2X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture

Ultra Wide: 8MP with 120°Field Of View (FOV), F2.4 aperture

Depth: 5MP with F2.2 aperture Front camera 24 MP with F2.0 aperture Battery 3,800mAh with fast charging capability Network 4G-LTE Cat.9 Add-ons The fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MIMO, Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC (Near Field Communication) for Samsung Pay, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou) Sensors Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor Dimensions 162.5 x 77 x 7.8 mm Weight 183g Colours Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink Price (in China) Price starts at ¥ 3499 Yuan (approx. $505/€437/Rs 36,983)

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Samsung.