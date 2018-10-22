Global top smartphone-maker Samsung had unveiled Galaxy A9, world's first quad rear-camera, mobile in Thailand earlier this month and now, it will soon be made available in more regions.

The company has begun teasing the new Samsung phone and confirmed that it will be launched in China on October 24. Local reports say that the device will come with a slight change in the moniker. It is said to be labelled as Galaxy A9s.

Except for the name, the features of the device will remain the same as the original product. The base model is expected to cost at ¥3,499 Yuan (approx. $505/€437/Rs 36,983) in China.

When will Galaxy A9 (2018) come to India?

Samsung is likely to bring Galaxy A9 (2018) to India probably by the end of October or early November. It can be noted that the company is facing stiff competition from Chinese rivals Xiaomi and OnePlus in the budget, mid-range and high-end (more than Rs 30,000) segment, so there is a higher chance that Galaxy A9 making its debut in the sub-continent sooner than later.

It has the uniqueness of being the world's first quad rear-camera phone will be able to convince consumers to invest money.

Samsung Galaxy A7, the company's first triple camera phone, too was released within a few weeks after the global launch.

For those unaware, the Galaxy A9's rear camera module houses a 24MP main shooter with F1.7 aperture, a 10MP telephoto lens with 2 x optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, an ultra-wide 8MP snapper with 120-degree Field Of View (FOV) and 5MP depth sensor with F2.2 aperture.

With such advanced photography hardware, Galaxy A9 offers 2x Optical Zoom for detailed close-up shots even from far away. With an ultra wide lens and scene optimizer, users can capture in the photo compared to rival brands. It also boasts Artificial Intelligence (AI) Scene Recognition, which identifies the subject and adjusts settings accordingly for the best photo, in no time.

With Depth Lens, users can manually manage the photos' depth of field and focus on the subject for stunning, professional looking images. And with F1.7 aperture, the Galaxy A9's 24MP main camera can capture clear and bright images in both bright and low light conditions, Samsung claims.

On the front, it houses equally impressive 24MP camera with F2.0 aperture, which is decent enough to get good selfies even in low light conditions.

Samsung Galaxy A9 sports 6.3-inch full HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core CPU, 6GB/8GB storage, Android Oreo OS and comes with a 3,800mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018):

Model Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Display 6.3-inch full HD+ super AMOLED screen with 2220x1080p resolution OS Android Oreo Processor 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core CPU (2.2Ghz Kryo 260 quad-core + 1.8GHz Kryo 260 quad-core) GPU Adreno 512 RAM + Storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB

8GB RAM + 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB Rear Camera Main Camera: 24MP with Auto Focus, F1.7 aperture

Telephoto: 10 MP with 2X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture

Ultra Wide: 8MP with 120°Field Of View (FOV), F2.4 aperture

Depth: 5MP with F2.2 aperture Front camera 24 MP with F2.0 aperture Battery 3,800mAh Network 4G-LTE Cat.9 Add-ons The fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MIMO, Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC (Near Field Communication) for Samsung Pay, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou) Sensors Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor Dimensions 162.5 x 77 x 7.8 mm Weight 183g Colours Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink Price Price starts at ¥3,499 Yuan (approx. $505/€437/Rs 36,983)

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Samsung.