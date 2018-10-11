After weeks of speculations, top smartphone-maker Samsung unveiled Galaxy A9 (2018), touted to be the world's first ever mobile with quadruple rear camera setup.

Galaxy A9's rear camera module houses 24MP main shooter with F1.7 aperture, a 10MP telephoto lens with 2 x optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, an ultra-wide 8MP snapper with 120-degree Field Of View (FOV) and 5MP depth sensor with F2.2 aperture.

With such advanced photography hardware, Galaxy A9 offers 2x Optical Zoom for detailed close-up shots even from far away. With an ultra wide lens and scene optimizer, users can capture in the photo compared to rival brands. It also boasts Artificial Intelligence (AI) Scene Recognition, which identifies the subject and adjusts settings accordingly for the best photo in no time.

With Depth Lens, users can manually manage the photos' depth of field and focus on the subject for stunning, professional looking images. And with F1.7 aperture, the Galaxy A9's 24MP main camera can capture clear and bright images in both bright and low light conditions, Samsung claims.

On the front, it houses equally impressive 24MP camera with F2.0 aperture, which is decent enough to get good selfies even in low light conditions.

Samsung Galaxy A9 sports 6.3-inch full HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor, 6GB/8GB storage, Android Oreo OS and comes with a 3,800mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage.

As of now, there is no word on the price and when the Galaxy A9 will be released in specific markets just yet, but it will be coming in Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink colour options.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018):