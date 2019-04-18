World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung seems to be on a roll in India; having released seven phones, three M series (Galaxy M 30, M20 & M10) and four A (Galaxy A10, A20, A30 & A50), it is set to bring the new Galaxy A70.

Samsung's A70 made its global debut along with A80 in Europe, earlier in the month and now, it will soon hit stores early next month for Rs 28,990. It will be available for pre-booking between April 20 and April 30. Consumers, who ordered the device during the aforementioned timeline, will be able to buy Samsung U Flex, a premium Bluetooth device worth Rs 3,799 for Rs 999 only.

Starting May 1, Galaxy A70 will be available for sale in three vivid colour options- White, Blue and Black across all retail stores, Samsung e-Shop and Samsung Opera House and also on Flipkart.

The highlight of the Galaxy A70 is the triple-camera setup, which comes with a 32MP main sensor with F1.7 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide (123-degree) snapper and 5MP depth sensor. It boasts features Samsung's intelligent Scene Optimizer which analyses a scene across 20 modes and adjusts the colour, contrast and brightness to instantly optimize image quality. For Selfie buffs, there is a 32MP front camera that allows them to express and connect in fun ways using features like AR-Emoji and Selfie-Focus.

Another notable aspect of the Galaxy A70 is the battery; it houses a huge 4,500mAh cell, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day and it can be noted that the device sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ super AMOLED screen with Infinity-U display design.

Samsung phone also supports Widevine L1 format, so that HD content on Amazon and Netflix can be watched on the big screen and it boasts 25W super fast USB Type C charger.

Other stipulated features include 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, Android Pie OS, Dolby Atmos surround sound system, Samsung Pay secured payment system and on-screen fingerprint sensor in the display, just above the base.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A70: