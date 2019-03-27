World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung is slated to unveil new Galaxy A series mobiles on April 10 and to drum up excitement among fans ahead of the launch, has revealed key features of the Galaxy A70.

The upcoming Galaxy A70 is said to come with Infinity-U design language having a massive 6.7-inch edge-to-edge display with 20:9 aspect ratio and also boast in-screen fingerprint sensor similar to the recently unveiled flagship Galaxy S10 series.

It will be made available in four vivid colour options such as Cora, Blue, Black and White and the shell on the back, will come with a stylish prism effect that reveals stunning gradient colours depending on light direction and reflections.

As far as the imaging is concerned, the new Samsung phone is said to house triple camera module, one 32MP primary, depth lens sensors and 8MP ultra-wide lens. With such hardware, the Galaxy A70 will be able to offer spectacular Bokeh effects and also be able to crisp images in low light conditions. It also boasts Scene Optimizer that can recognize and intuitively enhance up to 20 scenes, bringing out the best in what it sees. And with Flaw Detection that automatically identifies glitches before the user clicks so that he/she never miss the perfect shot.

Even on the front, it will come with an impressive 32MP shooter with a wider lens so that it covers more area to capture more people in a group selfie frame.

The Galaxy A70 will come with a huge 4,500mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day easily under mixed usage. It will be powered by Samsung's new Android Pie-based One UI similar to the marquee phones.

For now, there is no word on the processor, but it looks like Samsung wants to keep some information including price in suspense to keep the fans curious and eagerly wait for the launch day. Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Event in three continents simultaneously on April 10 and we expect India, will also be part of the company's plans.

Besides the Galaxy A70, Samsung is reported to be launching two new phones Galaxy A60 and the top-end among the lot, the Galaxy A90 early next month.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Samsung.