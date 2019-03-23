Samsung has a variety of smartphones with different designs and display makes a huge part of that. The company has already shown different Infinity display designs, namely Infinity-O with a punch-hole display, Infinity-V with V-shaped notch and Infinity-U with U-shaped notch. But the best one is yet to arrive.

Samsung accidentally revealed the design of its upcoming smartphone in its popular A-series, dubbed as Galaxy A90, which will boast a display like no other smartphone in the company's portfolio. Samsung Galaxy A90, as shown on Samsung Indonesia's microsite, gets a flawless Notchless Infinity display – with no hole or notch.

"All screen and no bezel. The maxed out Notchless Infinity screen gives you the sharpest details, depth, and true-to-life colours for a super immersive experience. Whether you're into games, sharing photos, or just kicking back watching some flicks, the ultra-vibrant Super AMOLED screen makes all your media come to life," the description on Samsung website reads, GalaxyClub.nl reported.

Without any notch or hole in the display, Samsung is left with the only option of a pop-up selfie camera. This will make Galaxy A90 Samsung's first ever smartphone with such a design, although not the first in the industry as brands like Vivo, Oppo and others have called dibs on it.

Samsung's accidental leak did not reveal further details about the Galaxy A90, but reports have indicated that the Galaxy A90 would feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Other details of the Galaxy A90 were also tipped online, suggesting a 6.41-inch display and a smaller battery than the Galaxy A50's 4,000mAh unit.

Samsung has confirmed that it will be hosting press events in multiple events on April 10. At the event, the Galaxy A-series portfolio is going to be expanded with several models, including Galaxy A90, Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A70. Stay tuned for updates.