After releasing Android Oreo to the 2017-series Galaxy A5 and the Galaxy A3, Samsung has expanded the roll-out process to Galaxy A7.

The new update (build number: A720FXXU3CRD3) is currently being deployed to the Galaxy A7 (2017) in Vietnam, reported SamMobile. Since the roll-out is staged in phases, it will take a few weeks to reach all corners of the world.

Here's how to install Android Oreo on Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017):

1. Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

3. After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically

4. Your phone is now updated

If you haven't received software notification, you can check manually.

Go to Settings>> About Phone>> Software update>> Check Update

What's coming in Android Oreo?

Android Oreo comes with several improvements over Android Nougat v7.0 including extended battery life achieved by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, faster booting, more fluid experiences as well as improvements in security via Google security patch (April 2018) and also Google Play Protect, which keeps a tab on suspicious activities and malware in apps.

Additionally, it also brings Smart Text Selection to improve copy and paste option. With the help of machine learning to recognize entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

There is also a picture-in-picture feature, which enables device owners to do multi-tasking, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call.

A noteworthy aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device recover from constant boot loops.

Besides the usual Google Android Oreo features, Samsung has integrated its own custom features to enhance the user-experience of the Galaxy series phone owners, which include new clock styles for both lock screen and Always on Display, Dual Messenger (option to have two separate accounts on Facebook, WhatsApp, etc...) and Smart View lets the mobile phone's display turn dark when mirroring the content on large TV screen, thus saving battery draining.

It also comes with improved font size, color, and other settings for better Edge panel visibility, Quick Panel to manage notifications for each app with notification categories (supported apps only) and more.

Samsung Android Oreo release update:

So far, Samsung has released Android to all the current flagships Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, Galaxy Note8, 2017-series Galaxy A7, A5, and A3. Now, the company is planning to deploy Google's chocolate-milk cookie flavored OS to former flagship phones Galaxy S7 and S7 edge in coming weeks.

