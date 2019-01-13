After releasing Android Pie-based One UI to the Galaxy S9 (& S9+) and the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung is reportedly conducting internal software testing for the Galaxy S8 (& S8+) and Note 8. Now, evidence has surfaced online revealing that the company is also putting similar efforts for lesser known mid-range phones and in this case, the Galaxy A7 (2017).

The Galaxy A7 (2017) with Android Pie OS has been spotted on Geekbench performance site confirming that the software testing at least happening inside the company and it will be a matter of time before Samsung invites for public programmers to get their feedback before releasing the final version to the public en masse.

However, we are not sure if Samsung will bring the latest One UI with a fully redesigned interface for the Galaxy A7(2017) we have seen in the firmware released to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 series. The Galaxy A7 being a mid-range phone and close to two years old, the hardware is outdated. This probably may force Samsung to bring Android Pie with old TouchWiz skin on top to make sure the device works efficiently.

Except for the interface, all the new features of Google's Android Pie including latest security patch is likely to be released to the Galaxy A7 (2017). With this initiative, Samsung is sure to impress fans and build stronger loyalty among the patrons.

Android Pie: All you need to know

In addition to Google's security patch, Android 9 Pie brings numerous new safety features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

One of the major highlights of Android Pie is the digital wellbeing. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage

Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.

Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.

The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).

