World's top smartphone manufacturer, Samsung has slashed the prices of its three newly launched smartphones – Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, and Galaxy A30. All the phones are low budget smartphones and they are receiving good competition from smartphones like Redmi 6, Redmi Note 7, and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 in India.

According to a Mumbai based retailer, Mahesh telecom, Samsung Galaxy A10 has received a price cut of Rs. 500 and now available at Rs. 7,990, which was launched at Rs. 8,490. On the other hand, the price of Samsung Galaxy A20 has been dipped by Rs. 1,000. The phone can now be purchased at Rs. 11,490. Lastly, Samsung Galaxy A30 has received a price cut of Rs. 1,500 and is now selling at Rs. 15,490.

To recall, Samsung launched the Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A30 in February in India, while the Galaxy A20 was launched in April. According to Samsung, Galaxy A-series phones have been extremely successful in India, selling over 2 million units valued at $500 million in just 40 days. Now, the latest price cut could add more numbers in its selling.

Samsung Galaxy A10

The Galaxy A10 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity V display and it is powered by Exynos 7884 processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The storage further can be expanded through a microSD card. The phone features a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and 5-megapixel front camera with face recognition. Galaxy A10 is packed with a 3,400 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A20

The Galaxy A20 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 720x1560 pixel resolution and it runs Samsung One UI based on the latest Android Pie operating system. The phone is powered by the Samsung's own Exynos 7884 Octa-core processor, paired with 3GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage which can be further expandable.

The Galaxy A20 packs a dual rear camera setup of a primary 13-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 lens and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor. At the front, the single 8-megapixel shooter is placed. The Galaxy A20 comes equipped with a large 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A30

The Galaxy A30 has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED panel. The phone powered by octa-core Samsung Exynos 7904 with 4GB RAM and 64 GB onboard storage. The Galaxy A30 runs on Samsung's new One UI based on Android 9 Pie.

Samsung Galaxy A30 features a dual camera setup, which includes a 16-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 5-megapixel wide-angle camera. The is packed with a large 4000mAh battery.

This month, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A80 in India, which is the most premium offering in the new Galaxy A line-up as it is powered by Snapdragon 730 chipset and a rotating camera system.