Samsung's new mid-range smartphone Galaxy A20 has finally hit stores, both online and big brick-and-mortar retail chain shops in India.

The new Galaxy A20 is now available on Samsung e-store, Samsung Opera House (Bengaluru), authorised e-commerce sites and retail chains across India for Rs 12,490. It will be available vivid colour options such as Red, Blue and Black.

As mentioned in the headline, the Galaxy A20's main attraction is the Infinity-V design. It sports a huge a 6.4-inch super AMOLED Infinity-V display with HD+ (720x1560). Thanks to wider screen with no notch to obstruct the view and also, adding to the fact, it boats OLED, consumers will have great time watching movies or TV shows or even stream IPL cricket matches with richer colour contrast and true black, which you cannot find in other rival branded phones, as they come with LCD.

Under-the-hood, the Galaxy A20 houses Samsung's proprietary Exynos 7884 octa-core backed by Android OS with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage. It also boasts fast charging capability via 15W Type C charger.

As far as the imaging hardware is concerned, it features a 13MP+5MP dual camera with LED flash on the back and an 8MP front snapper on the front.

Samsung Galaxy A20 vs competition:

Considering the price and its specifications, Samsung Galaxy A20 will be up against popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro series, Honor 10 Lite and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, among others.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A20: