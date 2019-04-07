After launching three Galaxy A series- A50, A30 and A10 in March, World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung is bringing a new A20 model in India.

Like the previous models, the Galaxy A20 shares some of the features particularly the design language. It boasts massive 6.4-inch super AMOLED Infinity-V display, which is very rare for a mid-range phone in the mid-range class of phones. Though the resolution is HD+ (720x1560), OLED-made screen will offer an enriching viewing experience with true black.

The Galaxy A20 comes with Samsung's proprietary Exynos 7884 octa-core back by Android OS with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD) and a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging capability via Type C charger. The retail package houses 15W fast charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, the new Samsung phone boasts 13MP+5MP dual camera with LED flash on the back and an 8MP front snapper on the front.

The new Galaxy A20 will go on sale on Samsung e-store, Samsung Opera House (Bengaluru), authorised e-commerce sites and retail chains across India from April 8 onward for Rs 12,490. It will be available vivid colour options such as Red, Blue and Black.

Samsung Galaxy A20 vs competition:

Considering the price and its specifications, Samsung Galaxy A20 will be competing with Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series, Honor 10 Lite and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, among others.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A20: