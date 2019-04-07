After launching three Galaxy A series- A50, A30 and A10 in March, World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung is bringing a new A20 model in India.
Like the previous models, the Galaxy A20 shares some of the features particularly the design language. It boasts massive 6.4-inch super AMOLED Infinity-V display, which is very rare for a mid-range phone in the mid-range class of phones. Though the resolution is HD+ (720x1560), OLED-made screen will offer an enriching viewing experience with true black.
The Galaxy A20 comes with Samsung's proprietary Exynos 7884 octa-core back by Android OS with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD) and a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging capability via Type C charger. The retail package houses 15W fast charger.
As far as the photography hardware is concerned, the new Samsung phone boasts 13MP+5MP dual camera with LED flash on the back and an 8MP front snapper on the front.
The new Galaxy A20 will go on sale on Samsung e-store, Samsung Opera House (Bengaluru), authorised e-commerce sites and retail chains across India from April 8 onward for Rs 12,490. It will be available vivid colour options such as Red, Blue and Black.
Samsung Galaxy A20 vs competition:
Considering the price and its specifications, Samsung Galaxy A20 will be competing with Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series, Honor 10 Lite and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, among others.
Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A20:
|Model
|Galaxy A20
|Display
|6.4-inch HD+ (1560x720p) super AMOLED Infinity-V screen
|OS
|Android OS
|Processor
|Samsung Exynos 7884 octa-core
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB, expandable up to 512GB
|Camera
|Main: 13MP FF (F1.9) + 5MP FF (F2.2) with LED flashFront: 8MP FF (F2.0 aperture)
|Battery
|4,000mAh with 15W fast charging via USB Type C charger
|Network
|4G-LTE
|Add-ons
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, rear fingerprint sensor,
|Colours
|Red/Blue/Black
|Price
|Rs 12,490