Akshay Kumar and Yash Raj Films' magnum opus - Samrat Prithviraj - is finally here. One of the costliest films ever made in the country, the film has grandeur and magnanimity written all over it. Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of Samrat Prithviraj, has Miss World Manushi Chillar paired opposite him. The film has all the ingredients of making it a box office success but has not found many takers yet.

Advance booking status

A report suggests that Akshay Kumar's film opened windows for advance bookings but has not had a great footfall there yet. A Bollywood Hungama report states that while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and RRR had managed to sell 1.05 lakh tickets in advance for their opening day; Samrat Prithviraj has managed to sell just 37,000.

The report further reveals that the film's collection from advance booking is less than a crore and that doesn't paint a pretty picture for Kumar's box office record. The film needs a major boost and going by the promotional spree and how the film has been made tax-free in certain states, it might give it the push it needs to bring the audience inside.

Manushi on working with Akshay Kumar and Yash Raj Films

"I'm not the first person that Yash Raj has launched and I'm not the first newcomer that an Akshay sir is working with because they also know the kind of challenges that you're facing. They also kind of make it a little comfortable for you, but I've always liked a challenge in life and I think that's when you grow. I think that somewhere helped me. I don't know if it was overwhelming but I did feel the responsibility of working in a film like this, working with people as senior as these, and most importantly portraying a character as important as this," Manushi told BL in an interview.