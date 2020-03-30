In the latest reports on the coronavirus confirmed cases, the samples of a 38-year-old man who had died in Ujjain three days ago, came out positive on Monday.

The total death toll in Madhya Pradesh has thus risen to four. Earlier, a 65-year-old man from Indore and a woman from Ujjain were reported dead of the virus infection in the state.

According to Ujjain's Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Anusuiya Gawli, "We got a report from a lab of Indore-based Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College on Monday morning that the 38-year-old man had coronavirus infection."

The man had a travel history to Rajasthan

The media reports state that the man had died on March 27 night. He was admitted to Madhav Nagar Hospital of Ujjain in a critical condition and died after an hour of undergoing treatment. The deceased was a resident of Amber Colony in Ujjain, the state public relations department said in a release.

Dr Anusuiya Gawli further added, "According to doctors, the man had high blood pressure and complained of chest pain and discomfort during admission to the hospital. At first glance, he looked like a heart patient."

The blood and swab samples of the patient were sent for testing as he had virus-like symptoms. As per the reports, he had visited the state's Neemuch district, located close to border adjoining Rajasthan, five days before he fell ill.

He had also come in contact with some people of Rajasthan at a party there. It was after his return to Ujjain, he got down with fever, cold and cough, said the release.

Indore has the most number of cases

In addition to this, the authorities confirmed eight new coronavirus cases in the state, taking the total number to 47. The cases thus reported in the state across different locations are as: Indore- 27, Jabalpur- eight, Ujjain-five, Bhopal-three, and Shivpuri and Gwalior- two each.

With respect to the recent published reports, Madhya Pradesh has 44 active cases that are being treated in different districts.