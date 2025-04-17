Ranveer Allahbadia is getting back into his groove, slowly and steadily. The 'Beer Biceps' man is on a path of spiritual growth ever since the 'India's Got Latent' controversy. Ranveer recently held an AMA session and expressed his vulnerable side to the public. From fun to serious, he took on all the questions head-on and gave honest answers.

While the future of Samay Raina's show has been under a big question mark ever since the controversy, Ranveer has now extended some hope. Ranveer revealed that ever since the controversy, the four of them involved have come even closer. Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani were involved in the show when the controversy started.

Future of IGL

On being asked about Samay, Allahbadia said, "Samay will be back. All of us have gotten closer after the events." Ranveer also sent his love to Apoorva and Ashish. "Stand by each other in good times as well as in bad times... God is watching over all of us. Just want to say, love you Ashish Chanchlani & The Rebel Kid as well. Picture abhi baaki hai," he further added.

What he gained, what he lost

When a user asked what he lost and what he earned through the controversy, the Youtuber admitted he lost a lot. "Lost: Health, money, opportunity, repute, mental health, peace, parents' contentment and much more. Gained: Transformation, spiritual growth, toughness," he confessed.

Leaving the past behind

When a few fans hinted and asked him if he had overcome the controversy, the influencer denied. "Who said I've overcome it? So much happening behind the scenes. But God is with me, I know it," he added. Ranveer also spoke about how letting down his parents and parents of those he worked for was his biggest fear throughout the controversy.